Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has splashed £10m on a new mansion in Madrid as he aims to settle in the city.

Hazard in the summer made a £150m move from Chelsea to Real Madrid where he has been given the No. 9 shirt.

The 29-year-old is quickly settling in the new city just before the new season and has splashed huge sums on a new mansion.

AFP

The mansion is in the heart of Madrid, in the plush La Fina neighbourhood where a host of his Real Madrid teammates also live.

According to the Daily Mail, Hazard’s new state-of-the-art mansion has six bedrooms and also has a swimming pool, spa, gym, cinema room and tennis courts.

Hazard will be staying at the mansion with his wife Natacha and three sons.