Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid, Spain legend Xabi Alonso starts coaching career

Xabi Alonso Spain legend starts career as a coach

Xabi Alonso aims to replicate the successes of former players who moved into management.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Xabi Alonso play Xabi Alonso had a trophy laden career (Marca)

Spanish legend Xabi Alonso has started his career as a professional manager in charge of the Real Madrid U-13 team.

The 36-year-old was earlier pictured taking coaching courses alongside retired teammates Raúl González, Xavier Hernández organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Former Spain Internationals play Several former Spain International want to go into coaching (Instagram/Xavi)

Alonso has however been given the opportunity to start his career as a coach by one of his former team Real Madrid.

He has been appointed the boss in charge of their 'Infantil A' youth side and will aim to transfer his wealth of experience as a professional player at the highest level to the kids who are just about to kick-start their career.

Xabi Alonso play Xabi Alonso will begin his coachingcareer as Real Madrid's youth coach (AS)

 

The youth coaching job for 12 months is a mandatory procedure for Alonso to complete his programme as he former teammates Raul and Santiago Solari were deployed to the Real Madrid Cadete B and Castilla team respectively.

The rookie managers will aim to use the experience derived from coaching the academy players as they progress to be world class coaches.

Former Spain Internationals play Alonso is taking coaching courses with the spanish RFEF (ASTV)

Alonso joined Real Madrid in 2009 from English Premier League outfit Liverpool where he won his first Champions League title under Raphael Benitez in 2005.

Xabi Alonso play Alonso played for Real Madrid before his retirement (AS)

 

He won his second Champions League title for Real Madrid in 2014 before he departed to perennial German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in...bullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts to Juventus star first goal against...bullet
3 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet

Related Articles

Pep Guardiola Xavi hails coach's influential decade
Emir Cup Xavi's Al Sadd win Qatar's biggest domestic competition
Future Managers Raul, Xavi, Alonso pictured in coaching class
Lionel Messi Argentina captain abandons friendly vs Spain after 6th goal
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Nigerian forward set to play for Arsenal against Real Madrid
Raul Legend essential to Real Madrid's history - Perez
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Argentina lose friendlies
Andres Iniesta Barcelona legend is heading to China to sell his wine brand
Finance The 12 longest serving football managers in European history

Football

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta believes they have learned from disappointment in the Champions League over the past two seasons
Football Man City have best players to finally conquer Champions League - Arteta
"You don't know what he said to me": Juventus forward Douglas Costa said on social media after being sent off for spitting on Sassuolo's Federico Di Francesco.
Football Di Francesco denies racist insults provoked Costa spitting
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to build on the respect his side earned in reaching last season's Champions League final
Football Liverpool shouldn't be scared of anyone - Klopp
Bayern Munich's France midfielder Corentin Tolisso (R) tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee after being tackled by Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland (L) in Bayern's 3-1 home win on Saturday.
Football Refs must do more to protect Bayern stars - Rummenigge