Spanish legend Xabi Alonso has started his career as a professional manager in charge of the Real Madrid U-13 team.

The 36-year-old was earlier pictured taking coaching courses alongside retired teammates Raúl González, Xavier Hernández organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Alonso has however been given the opportunity to start his career as a coach by one of his former team Real Madrid.

He has been appointed the boss in charge of their 'Infantil A' youth side and will aim to transfer his wealth of experience as a professional player at the highest level to the kids who are just about to kick-start their career.

The youth coaching job for 12 months is a mandatory procedure for Alonso to complete his programme as he former teammates Raul and Santiago Solari were deployed to the Real Madrid Cadete B and Castilla team respectively.

The rookie managers will aim to use the experience derived from coaching the academy players as they progress to be world class coaches.

Alonso joined Real Madrid in 2009 from English Premier League outfit Liverpool where he won his first Champions League title under Raphael Benitez in 2005.

He won his second Champions League title for Real Madrid in 2014 before he departed to perennial German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.