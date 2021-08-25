Real Madrid make an opening offer of £137million for Kylian Mbappe

In the biggest football story right now, several reports in Europe have confirmed that Real Madrid have made an opening offer of £137million for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe to Real Madrid and Ronaldo to join Messi at Paris Saint-Germain?
Real Madrid have pursued Mbappe since he was at Monaco before Paris Saint-Germain swooped for the French sensation.
Real Madrid could finally get their man with his Paris Saint-Germain contract to run out next summer and stand-off in a negotiation for a new one.
There is also a feeling that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to cash in on the 22-year-old before he could leave next summer as a free agent.
Several reports also suggest that a move for Mbappe could open the way for Paris Saint-Germain to move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave Juventus.
