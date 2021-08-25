RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid make an opening offer of £137million for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe to Real Madrid and Ronaldo to join Messi at Paris Saint-Germain?

Kylian Mbappe could finally get that move to Real Madrid

In the biggest football story right now, several reports in Europe have confirmed that Real Madrid have made an opening offer of £137million for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid have pursued Mbappe since he was at Monaco before Paris Saint-Germain swooped for the French sensation.

Real Madrid could finally get their man with his Paris Saint-Germain contract to run out next summer and stand-off in a negotiation for a new one.

There is also a feeling that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to cash in on the 22-year-old before he could leave next summer as a free agent.

Several reports also suggest that a move for Mbappe could open the way for Paris Saint-Germain to move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave Juventus.

