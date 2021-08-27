RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid increase Mbappe offer to 180 million euros - report

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Paris Saint-Germain have turned down Real Madrid's bid of 160 million euros for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have turned down Real Madrid's bid of 160 million euros for Kylian Mbappe Creator: LOIC VENANCE
Paris Saint-Germain have turned down Real Madrid's bid of 160 million euros for Kylian Mbappe Creator: LOIC VENANCE

Real Madrid on Thursday increased their offer for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to 180 million euros, sports daily L'Equipe claimed.

Recommended articles

Real are willing to pay 170 million euros plus a 10 million euro bonus package, said the report.

That would match what PSG shelled out to Monaco to buy French World Cup winner Mbappe in 2017.

Earlier this week, Real's first bid for the 22-year-old was rejected as "not enough" by PSG's sporting director Leonardo.

"On Kylian, our position has not changed. Everyone knows it, he knows it. Our position is very clear and very honest," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi earlier Thursday on the sidelines of the Champions League draw in Istanbul.

Mbappe's current deal with PSG expires next June.

Leonardo said Real's initial offer was "disrespectful, incorrect and illegal". 

But he added: "If a player wants to leave, he will leave. The club, the project, remain above everyone. We have done everything to convince him to stay."

After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier this month, Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Real Madrid increase Mbappe offer to 180 million euros - report

Kane scores twice on first Spurs start of season

Ronaldo tipped to leave Juve for Man City before transfer window shuts

PSG and Man City to meet in Champions League group stage

Chelsea's Jorginho, Barcelona's Putellas win UEFA player of year prizes

Wizkid sends message of support to Burna Boy ahead of his concert at 02 arena

PSG and Man City to meet in Champions League group stage

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape - police

French slam FIFA over release of Messi, Neymar for World Cup matches