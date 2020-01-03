Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen following his impressive performances for Ligue 1 side Lille.

Osimhen has caught the eyes at Lille where he joined in the summer of 2019 from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi.

According to Marca, Osimhen is among the three Lille players Real Madrid are looking at- the other two are; Boubacary Soumare and Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes.

According to the respected news hub, Real Madrid believe Osimhen will be a long-term option for their strike force and are looking to make a move for the striker in the summer.

Victor Osimhen has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Lille so far this season.

European champions Liverpool and Barcelona are the other sides said to be interested in the Nigeria international.

Osimhen has started well at Lille where he has been entrusted as the first-choice striker.

The youngster has 10 league goals and 13 in all competitions for Les Dogues so far this season.