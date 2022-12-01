Reactions as Ziyech helps Morocco follow Super Eagles footsteps to secure top spot against Canada

It was a key first half that featured all three goals in the encounter. Morocco had a fast start as Hakim Ziyech capitalized on a mistake by the Canada goalkeeper in the fourth minute.

Youssef En-Nesyri converted a cross by Achraf Hakimi in the 23rd minute to put Morocco two goals up.

Nayef Aguerd put the ball in the back of the net in the 40th minute to give Canada a lifeline going to the break.

There were no goals scored in the second half as Morocco held on to take three points.

The victory meant that Morocco finished top of the group ahead of Croatia and with two victories and a draw are now viewed as a contender.

Reactions to Ziyech and Morocco

Following the result, Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech rose to the top of the trends.

Ziyech produced another Man of the Match performance to guide Morocco to their second victory in Qatar.

The 29-year-old has been struggling to get game time at Chelsea but at the World Cup, he has been pivotal to Morocco's success in progressing to the round of 16.

Chelsea fans had mixed reactions to the way Ziyech has performed in Qatar. There were those who were of the opinion Ziyech can still come good for Chelsea while others insisted that he should go on loan.

Morocco follows Super Eagles footsteps

The Super Eagles of Nigeria finished top of their group ahead of an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were also able to repeat the achievement at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Morocco now also finish top of their group ahead of 2018 finalists Croatia led by former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

Ziyech and Morocco now follow the footsteps of the Super Eagles of Nigeria being one of the few African teams to finish top of the group.