'Mendy is a criminal' - Reactions as Saka and Foden inspire England to beat Senegal, set up France quarterfinal clash

England controlled the game with no threat to the Senegal defense going forward in the opening exchanges.

The Three Lions would go in front through a swift counter-attacking move as Jordan Henderson converted a cutback by Jude Bellingham in the 38th minute.

Just before the halftime break, England doubled their advantage as Captain Harry Kane bagged his first goal of the tournament assisted by Phil Foden.

Foden found Bukayo Saka to score the third for England early in the second half as they held on for the win.

The victory against Senegal now sets up a quarterfinal clash between two of the tournament favorites England and France.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Mendy as Senegal crash out

Senegal reigning Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holders are out of the World Cup following the defeat to England.

The exit of the Lions of Terenga rose to the top of trends on social media. Missing their star player Sadio Mane, the Senegalese put up a massive effort for the continent to advance to the knockout stages.

Mendy has not been in good form for Chelsea this season and was even replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The defeat to England however sparked adverse reactions about Senegal's goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

A three-goal victory flatters the efforts of England in the game against Senegal. The African champions were right in the thick of things until the first goal of the game.

Football fans were of the opinion that Mendy's decision to change the angle collapsed their defensive structure for the first goal and the second.

The reactions on social media were particularly harsh to his efforts closing down Saka for the third goal a chip over his head.

See reactions to Mendy below

Reactions to England facing Mbappe and France in the quarterfinal

England fans celebrated the victory against Senegal and showed excitement ahead of the upcoming quarterfinal clash against France.

Getty

Kylian Mbappe has been a threat for France in attack with five goals and two assists in all competitions.

England fans are optimistic that keeping a clean sheet in three of their four games as well as the pace of Kyle Walker will help contain the Paris Saint-Germain forward.