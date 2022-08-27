VAR misses McTominay handball - Reactions as Bruno Fernandes outshines Aribo in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton

Reactions as Bruno Fernandes outshines Joe Aribo in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton

Fernandez was better than Aribo, McTominay touches the ball with his hand 3 times in the box as Manchester United defeated Southampton 1-0.

Reactions as Bruno Fernandes outshines Joe Aribo in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton

Manchester United recorded a 1-0 victory against Southampton in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

After a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford against rivals Liverpool, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Haag started the same 11 players at Saint Mary's Stadium.

Manchester United were unable to break a difficult Southampton defense in the first half with Cristiano Ronaldo and new signing Casemiro on the bench.

The breakthrough would come in the 54th minute when midfielder Bruno Fernandes converted a cross by Diogo Dalot.

That would be the only goal of the game as Manchester United held on for three points to record back-to-back victories.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo went head to head with Bruno Fernandes.

Aribo, who joined Southampton from Rangers worked had and even had his shot saved by Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Fernandes on the other hand did not miss when presented the opportunity as he scored the only goal of the game to give his side a crucial three points.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay rose to the top of the trends following the victory against Southampton.

McTominay late in the game handles the ball multiple times in the penalty box.

The accident went unnoticed by the officials and was not checked by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) crew.

Fans of rival teams took to social media to suggest that Manchester United should have conceded a penalty following the action by McTominay.

