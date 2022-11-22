Reactions to handball as Tunisia records Africa's 1st point at 2022 World Cup with draw against Denmark

Tunisia and Denmark produced the first game without goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The North African side opted for a cautious approach against the Europeans in the first half.

The second half was more of the same as Tunisia showed little ambition going forward while Denmark failed to make the required defense splitting pass to the attackers.

Tunisia would hold on to secure a draw and give Africa it's first points at the World Cup after continental champions the Teranga Lions of Senegal suffered a 2-0 loss to the Oranje of Senegal a day before.

Reactions to handball as Tunisia get point against Denmark

The highlight of the game came in additional time as there was a handball incident by Tunisian defender Yassine Meriah.

The official from Mexico César Ramos consulted with Video Assitant Referee (VAR) but judged that the ball hit his body before his arm.

There were mixed reactions at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan as the game ended in a draw.

After the game, fans took to social media to hail the referee for not giving in to pressure from the Denmark fans about the handball claims.

Tunisia also received praise for an impressive representation of the continent on the world stage.

See reactions to handball below