Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo £88m for a 33-year-old? Twitter loses it as Real Madrid star joins Juventus

Here are the reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo moves from Juventus from Real Madrid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitters users have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's move from reigning European champions Real Madrid to Juventus. play Reactions to Ronaldo's move to Juventus from Real Madrid (Marca )

Twitters users have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's move from reigning European champions Real Madrid to Juventus.

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for a record £80m from Manchester United.

Nine years later a 33-year-old Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid for £88m which has Twitter users in divided opinions.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo won a lot of trophies at Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Some sections of supporters are of the opinion that the 33-year-old who is still the reigning World Player of the Year is worth a whole lot more than the fee agreed between the two clubs.

Real Madrid stats

Here are the reactions on Twitter, "Real Madrid bought Cristiano Ronaldo for £80m. In 9years, he won Madrid 11 trophies & also became Madrid’s record scorer with 451 goals. Juventus got him for £88m at the age of 33.

"This type of profit needs to be studied in business schools across the country. Legendary GOAT."

 

"Madrid buying Cristiano Ronaldo for £80m then selling him at the age of 33 for £88m, after he’s scored 450 goals in 438 games, would be one of the greatest pieces of business ever done in the history of Sports."

"If Chelsea sell Willian for £60m then Ronaldo for £88m is a steal.."

 

"£88M for a 56 year old donkey. Wow."

 

"Madrid buying Cristiano Ronaldo for £80m then selling him at the age of 33 for £88m, after he’s scored 450 goals in 438 games, would be one of the greatest pieces of business ever done in the history of Sports."

"Obviously i know it's Cristiano Ronaldo but £88M for a 33 year old is actually mental LOL!"

 

"Madrid bought Ronaldo for like £88m. He has scored over 400 goals for them and won 3CL trophies, 2 La Liga and many other trophies and they are selling him for £105m at 33 years old... madrid have just done best bit of business any football team has ever made. Juventus are drunk."

 

Twitter users also hailed Ronaldo for his achievements for Real Madrid during his nine year stay.

Italian Serie A Juventus side have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 10 play Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Spain after five years (Marca)

The Portuguese icon won four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and three FIFA Club World Club and is also Real Madrid highest goal scorer.

Twitter users were impressed with his performance in Spain which has seen him win four World Player of the Year awards and supporters hailed his rivalry with Lionel Messi, here are the reactions.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

"Rivalry aside, it's been a pleasure. El Clásico already feels pretty meh these days, him leaving will just let go of the little spark the greatest game on earth has left. End of an era. Good luck. "

 

"You went to a club in shambles when you could've gone to a Barcelona team that just had a treble. 450 goals and 4 champions leagues later you were the sole reason Madrid dominated Europe. My favourite player of all time, el mejor jugador del mundo,"

 

"Cristiano Ronaldo off to conquer Italy. GOAT   . . Thank you for gracing the Bernabeu #h"

 

"Cristiano Ronaldo did it in Portugal. Did it in the English premier league Went to Spain and conquered La liga. Conquered Europe with Portugal. The legend is now off to Italy to conquer Serie A. Your GOAT hasn't achieved anything outside Barcelona"

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article' -...bullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star considering vintage mansion in Turin ahead of potential move to Juventus
Football Real Madrid deny Neymar bid as Ronaldo rumours swirl
Zinedine Zidane Here are 5 high points of coach's stint at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus sign Real Madrid star
Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titles
La Liga Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid
Football Juventus make bid for Real's Ronaldo - media reports
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal star vacations with his girlfriend as he contemplates Juventus move

Football

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has completed on season-long year loan to Scottish Premiership side Rangers from Italian Serie A giants AS Roma.
Umar Sadiq Nigerian striker joins Rangers on a 1-year loan deal
Super Eagles defender Bryan Idowu has joined Russian Premier League champions Lokomotiv Moscow from Amkar Perm on Tuesday, July 10.
Bryan Idowu Super Eagles defender joins Lokomotiv Moscow
Football coach Ekkapol Chantawong and three other members of the "Wild Boars" football team are stateless -- but activists hope the boys' ordeal in a flooded cave will lead to a change of policy
Football Coach Ek the unlikely stateless hero of Thai cave drama
Elliott says it is ushering in a "new chapter at AC Milan"
Football US hedge fund Elliott announces takeover of AC Milan