Twitters users have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's move from reigning European champions Real Madrid to Juventus .

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for a record £80m from Manchester United.

Nine years later a 33-year-old Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid for £88m which has Twitter users in divided opinions.

Some sections of supporters are of the opinion that the 33-year-old who is still the reigning World Player of the Year is worth a whole lot more than the fee agreed between the two clubs.

Here are the reactions on Twitter, "Real Madrid bought Cristiano Ronaldo for £80m. In 9years, he won Madrid 11 trophies & also became Madrid’s record scorer with 451 goals. Juventus got him for £88m at the age of 33.

"This type of profit needs to be studied in business schools across the country. Legendary GOAT."

"Madrid buying Cristiano Ronaldo for £80m then selling him at the age of 33 for £88m, after he’s scored 450 goals in 438 games, would be one of the greatest pieces of business ever done in the history of Sports."

"If Chelsea sell Willian for £60m then Ronaldo for £88m is a steal.."

"£88M for a 56 year old donkey. Wow."

"Obviously i know it's Cristiano Ronaldo but £88M for a 33 year old is actually mental LOL!"

"Madrid bought Ronaldo for like £88m. He has scored over 400 goals for them and won 3CL trophies, 2 La Liga and many other trophies and they are selling him for £105m at 33 years old... madrid have just done best bit of business any football team has ever made. Juventus are drunk."

Twitter users also hailed Ronaldo for his achievements for Real Madrid during his nine year stay.

The Portuguese icon won four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and three FIFA Club World Club and is also Real Madrid highest goal scorer.

Twitter users were impressed with his performance in Spain which has seen him win four World Player of the Year awards and supporters hailed his rivalry with Lionel Messi, here are the reactions.

"Rivalry aside, it's been a pleasure. El Clásico already feels pretty meh these days, him leaving will just let go of the little spark the greatest game on earth has left. End of an era. Good luck. "

"You went to a club in shambles when you could've gone to a Barcelona team that just had a treble. 450 goals and 4 champions leagues later you were the sole reason Madrid dominated Europe. My favourite player of all time, el mejor jugador del mundo,"

"Cristiano Ronaldo off to conquer Italy. GOAT . . Thank you for gracing the Bernabeu #h"

"Cristiano Ronaldo did it in Portugal. Did it in the English premier league Went to Spain and conquered La liga. Conquered Europe with Portugal. The legend is now off to Italy to conquer Serie A. Your GOAT hasn't achieved anything outside Barcelona"