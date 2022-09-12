Reactions as Tammy Abraham and Dybala save AS Roma against Empoli

Jose Mourinho's Roma are back on track after a 2-1 victory at Empoli.

AS Roma returned to winning ways by defeating Empoli 2-1 in a Serie A fixture played on Monday, September 12, 2022.

It was Roma's first league fixture since they lost 4-0 away to Udinese last weekend.

Jose Mourinho's team were also defeated by Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets in a Europa League group stage opener played in midweek.

Roma would respond to a two-game defeat by taking an early lead against Empoli.

Summer signing Paulo Dybala continued his good form in front of goal with the opener in the 17th minute,

Filippo Bandelli equalizer for Empoli from a ball by Petar Stojanovic in the 43rd minute as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Tammy Abraham converted a ball by Dybala in the 71st minute to put AS Roma back in front.

Lorenzo Pellegrini missed a penalty in the 77th minute as AS Roma held on to claim a crucial three points against Empoli.

England forward Tammy Abraham spoke to Sky after the game and explained the importance of the win.

He said, "We had already played here, we knew we were facing a good organized opponent, after two defeats it was very important to regain confidence and victory.

“There are a lot of positive notes, very good individual performances of the singles. Beyond my goal and that of Dybala, Ibanez and Matic have been very important, Celik who is a new addition and is doing well. There are several positive notes "

Mourinho had special praise for Abraham who has been struggling in front of goal.

"He has to do it, he has to lower when the team is under construction and then he has to arrive.

"The problem is that sometimes it may be physical or more mental fatigue to reach the goal area.

"We didn't want to lose points and I think this ambition got him there. But scoring Vicario seemed almost a miracle, he looked like the best goalkeeper in the world," Mourinho told Sky

Reactions as Tammy Abraham and Dybala save AS Roma against Empoli

