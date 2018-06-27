Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Sweden, Mexico progress from Group F of World Cup

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Sweden, Mexico progress from Group F

Here are the reactions as Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 but both teams progressed from group F into the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after their encounter on Wednesday, June 27. play Sweden finished on top of a difficult group (CNN)
Here are the reactions as Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 but both teams progressed from group F into the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after their encounter on Wednesday, June 27.

Second half goals from Ludwig Augustinsson in the 50th minute, a penalty converted by Andreas Granqvist in the 62nd minute and an own goal by Edson Alvarez in the 74th minute gave Sweden a 3-0 victory over Mexico.

Sweden vs Mexico stats

Sweden beat Mexico 3-0

The 3-0 victory over Mexico meant that Sweden qualified for the round of 16 as winners of the group which seemed unlikely after their 2-1 loss to Germany.

Andreas Granqvist scored a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 win over South Korea in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Monday, June 18. play Andreas Granqvist scored another important penalty as Sweden beat Mexico (Opta)

Twitter users took different sides about the performance of both teams in the encounter.

Some users hailed Sweden for an impressive performance, while others were of the opinion that the Mexicans put out a very poor performance.

Here are the reactions to the game, "Honestly, if you missed this game, you just missed out. It had your heart racing until the last damn second."

"Chants of "Korea" here in Mexico City after footage of the goal against Germany is shown "

 

"KOREA YOU MF INVITED TO ALL OUR CARNE ASADAS !! YOU HELD DOWN GERMANY FOR US ! YOU A REAL ONE KOREA"

 

"Mexico didn't even play bad, the referee was just awful. This game would have been so different if there was a ref who actually got the calls right.

"Not to say mex was innocent but penalty shot given from no penalty? That shouldn't happen when you have video to confirm"

 

Mexico qualify ahead of Germany despite defeat to Sweden

Despite the defeat to Sweden, Mexico still qualified to the round of 16 but finished in second place.

