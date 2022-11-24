Reactions as Richarlison steals Neymar’s shine in Brazil's 2-0 win against Serbia

Billed as the favorites for the tournament, Brazil had a rough first half against a very physical Serbian side.

The first half ended without a goal as Serbia's three-man backline worked tirelessly to keep Brazil out.

To start the second half, Brazil increased the intensity of the attack and would be rewarded as Tottenham striker Richarlison converted a deflected cross after fine work by Neymar.

AFP

The second goal came in the 73rd minute as Richarlison scored the best goal of the tournament so far receiving a ball from Vinicius Junior and then an acrobatic volley past the Serbian goalkeeper.

Brazil continued their domination with the introduction of fresh legs in Gabriel Martinelli, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodrygo as they held on for all three points.

Richarlison steals Neymar's shine as Brazil beats Serbia

Coming into the tournament in Qatar, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr was tipped to lead the Brazil team to victory.

In their first game, Richarlison turned out to be the star with his two-goals securing victory against Serbia.

His second strike is the most iconic moment of the tournament so far and rose to the top of the trends.

AFP

Richarlison joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton last summer transfer window and has struggled in front of goal for his new team.

With just two goals this season, there was debate about his inclusion in the team ahead of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and starting ahead of Arsenal star Jesus.

After a lackluster first half, there were calls for Richarlison to be substituted only for him to score both goals for Brazil.