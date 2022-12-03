QATAR 2022

Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'A spiritual experience' - Reactions as Messi breaks Maradona record in 1000th game as Argentina set up a quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands
Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands

Argentina recorded a 2-1 against Australia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixture played on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Recommended articles

Argentina dominated the opening first-half exchanges and went ahead in the 35th minute when Nicolas Otamendi pulled the ball back for Lionel Messi to score.

The Albiceleste took a lead to the break and in the second half continued to pin their opponents back.

In the 57th minute, Argentina went two goals up when Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez capitalized on a mistake after intense pressing.

Australia did not give up and pulled one back as Enzo Fernandez deflected the ball into his own net.

Lautaro Martinez had several chances to put Argentina out of sight as Australia piled on the pressure late.

Emiliano Martinez made a huge stop late in the game as Argentina held on to win the game and set up a quarterfinal fixture against the Netherlands.

Messi now has nine goals at the World Cup
Messi now has nine goals at the World Cup pulse senegal

Messi made his 1000th career appearance across all football competitions for club and country for Argentina against Australia.

The 35-year-old celebrated the special occasion with a goal. It was his first strike in the World Cup knockout stages.

The goal was also Messi's ninth at the World Cup and on the Argentina's all-time top scorer list surpasses the great Diego Maradona with eight goals.

Argentina fans were full of praise for Messi who not only scored but also reminded the world of his football genius with key runs past the Australian defense to set up his teammates.

Manchester City forward Alvarez has been given the start by Head Coach Lionel Scaloni in Argentina's last two games.

After his goal against Poland in their last group game, Alvarez continued his good form in front of the goal with his second strike of the tournament against Australia.

After the victory against Australia, Argentina now faces the Netherlands in the quarterfinals scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands

    Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands

  • Mephis Depay helps the Netherlands knock USA out of the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: United States divided into pieces as Netherlands win to advance to Quarter finals

  • 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia

    World Cup Round of 16 Live Blog - Argentina vs Australia

Recommended articles

Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands

Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands

World Cup Round of 16 Live Blog - Argentina vs Australia

World Cup Round of 16 Live Blog - Argentina vs Australia

Ese Brume and other top throwers fly into Asaba for National Sports Festival

Ese Brume and other top throwers fly into Asaba for National Sports Festival

NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medalist bags medals

NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medalist bags medals

NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medallist bags medals

NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medallist bags medals

Qatar 2022: United States divided into pieces as Netherlands win to advance to Quarter finals

Qatar 2022: United States divided into pieces as Netherlands win to advance to Quarter finals

QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (3)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (12)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages