Reactions as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands

Argentina dominated the opening first-half exchanges and went ahead in the 35th minute when Nicolas Otamendi pulled the ball back for Lionel Messi to score.

The Albiceleste took a lead to the break and in the second half continued to pin their opponents back.

In the 57th minute, Argentina went two goals up when Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez capitalized on a mistake after intense pressing.

Australia did not give up and pulled one back as Enzo Fernandez deflected the ball into his own net.

Lautaro Martinez had several chances to put Argentina out of sight as Australia piled on the pressure late.

Emiliano Martinez made a huge stop late in the game as Argentina held on to win the game and set up a quarterfinal fixture against the Netherlands.

Reactions to Messi and Maradona

Messi made his 1000th career appearance across all football competitions for club and country for Argentina against Australia.

The 35-year-old celebrated the special occasion with a goal. It was his first strike in the World Cup knockout stages.

The goal was also Messi's ninth at the World Cup and on the Argentina's all-time top scorer list surpasses the great Diego Maradona with eight goals.

Argentina fans were full of praise for Messi who not only scored but also reminded the world of his football genius with key runs past the Australian defense to set up his teammates.

See reactions to Messi below

Alvarez praised as Argentina ready to face the Netherlands

Manchester City forward Alvarez has been given the start by Head Coach Lionel Scaloni in Argentina's last two games.

After his goal against Poland in their last group game, Alvarez continued his good form in front of the goal with his second strike of the tournament against Australia.