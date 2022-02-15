'Na God save am'- Reactions as Mbappe saves Messi from embarrassment

The French Ligue 1 leaders battled against the Spanish La Liga giants in one of the stand-out fixtures of the round.

Playing in front of their home fans, PSG were on the front foot creating chances to break down their opponents.

Real Madrid on the other hand were satisfied sitting back to soak up the pressure with the away goal rule now non-existent.

The first half ended without a goal as both sides went to the halftime break level.

PSG turned on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty in the 62nd minute when Dani Carvajal brought down Kylian Mbappe in the box.

Argentine star player Lionel Messi stepped up to take the penalty which was well saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Mauricio Pochettino introduced Neymar Jnr to increase the pressure on the Real Madrid defense.

Their persistence would eventually pay off as Neymar turned provider for Mbappe to score the only goal of the game in the 94th minute.

After the game, football fans took to Twitter to share their thought about the game.

Messi was criticized for his performance and missing a penalty.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The criticism about Messi intensified because Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Manchester United against Brighton and Hove Albion but reduced because PSG won the game.

Mbappe received praise for his performance and also for scoring the winning goal.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria