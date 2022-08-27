'Zero to hero' - Reactions as Gabriel rescues Arsenal against Fulham

The Gunners are the only team to record three victories to start the season going into the game against Fulham.

There would be no goals in the first half as Arsenal struggled with a resolute Fulham defense.

Fulham would take the lead in the 56th minute as Aleksandar Mitrovic capitalized on a mistake by Arsenal defender Gabriel.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard would find the equalizer through a deflected shot.

The winning goal would come from Gabriel as he snuck the ball past Bernd Leno in the 86th minute,

Arsenal would hold on to get a crucial three points and return to the top of the table.

Pulse Nigeria

Gabriel from Zero to Hero

Arsenal fans were full of praise for Brazilian defender Gabriel following the victory against Fulham.

Gabriel was at fault for the goal scored by Mitrovic but defended well and was rewarded with the winning goal.

Arsenal fans took to social media to share their thoughts following a fourth straight victory to start the season.

The fans were delighted with captain Odegaard who now has three goals in two games as well as Gabriel's response to adversity.

See reactions below