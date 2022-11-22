QATAR 2022

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate' private part

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

De Jong may face trouble in Qatar for touching the balls of Cheikhou Kouyate.

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate in the private part
Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate in the private part

The Oranje of the Netherlands recorded a 2-0 victory against the Teranga Lions of Senegal in a group fixture played on Monday, September 21, 2022.

Recommended articles

The African champions' missing star player Sadio Mane were able to hold the European side to a goalless draw in the first half.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen in the second half condemned Senegal to a defeat to start the tournament.

The key reactions to the game were the fault of Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Cheikhou Kouyate leaped up to head the ball but De Jong hit his private part with a loose left hand
Cheikhou Kouyate leaped up to head the ball but De Jong hit his private part with a loose left hand Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has now been targeted for his actions in the game against Senegal.

In the 70th minute, Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate leaped up to head the ball but De Jong hit his private part with a loose left hand.

Following the contact on his private parts, Kouyate could not continue in the game and had to be stretched out by the medical team.

He was replaced by Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye as the Netherlands went on to score two goals.

With the controversy in Qatar about religion and sex, there were light-hearted reactions to De Jong injuring Kouyate by touching his private parts.

There were jokes that with Qatar frowning on sexual indecency, De Jong could face charges for an act that can be considered a form of homosexuality.

See reactions below

De Jong and the Netherlands will aim to seal qualification to the round of 16 with a victory against Ecuador.

Kouyate is expected to return to action for Senegal when they take on World Cup hosts Senegal, with both games scheduled for Friday, November 25, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate in the private part

    Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate' private part

  • Bukayo Saka and Edouard Mendy.

    Qatar 2022 Day 2 RoundUp: Saka's England cook Iran, Mendy helps Netherlands 'mend' Senegal & Bale denies Weah

  • The two latest goals at the World Cup since 1966

    Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Mexico vs Poland

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Mexico vs Poland

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate' private part

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate' private part

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Denmark vs Tunisia

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Qatar 2022 Day 2 RoundUp: Saka's England cook Iran, Mendy helps Netherlands 'mend' Senegal & Bale denies Weah

Qatar 2022 Day 2 RoundUp: Saka's England cook Iran, Mendy helps Netherlands 'mend' Senegal & Bale denies Weah

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and guts can only carry Senegal so far

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and guts can only carry Senegal so far

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

'Mendy is a catastrophe' - Reactions as Senegal sets losing tone for Africa against the Netherlands

'Mendy is a catastrophe' - Reactions as Senegal sets losing tone for Africa against the Netherlands

Qatar 2022: Manchester United target Cody Gakpo fires the Netherlands to a win over Senegal

Qatar 2022: Manchester United target Cody Gakpo fires the Netherlands to a win over Senegal

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award