Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate' private part

The African champions' missing star player Sadio Mane were able to hold the European side to a goalless draw in the first half.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen in the second half condemned Senegal to a defeat to start the tournament.

The key reactions to the game were the fault of Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Pulse Nigeria

De Jong hits Kouyate private part

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has now been targeted for his actions in the game against Senegal.

In the 70th minute, Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate leaped up to head the ball but De Jong hit his private part with a loose left hand.

Following the contact on his private parts, Kouyate could not continue in the game and had to be stretched out by the medical team.

He was replaced by Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye as the Netherlands went on to score two goals.

With the controversy in Qatar about religion and sex, there were light-hearted reactions to De Jong injuring Kouyate by touching his private parts.

There were jokes that with Qatar frowning on sexual indecency, De Jong could face charges for an act that can be considered a form of homosexuality.

See reactions below

De Jong and the Netherlands will aim to seal qualification to the round of 16 with a victory against Ecuador.