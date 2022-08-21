Reactions as De Bruyne inspires Manchester City to 3-3 comeback against Newcastle United

Barcelona wanted man Bernado Silva combines with De Bruyne to rescue Manchester City against Newcastle United as Trippier scores stunning free kick and avoids red card

Manchester City came from two goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Pep Guardiola's men started well as Ikay Gundogan converted a through to him by Bernado Silva to put Manchester City in front.

Newcastle responded and found an equalizer when Miguel Almiron converted a ball by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin was a threat provided the second goal for Callum Wilson to put Newcastle United ahead going to the halftime break.

Kieran Trippier blasted in a free kick at the start of the second half to give Newcastle United a two-goal cushion.

Manchester City would respond as Erling Haaland poke in a header by Rodri to reduce the deficit.

Kevin De Bruyne found Silva to slot in the equalizer but Manchester City could not add more goals as the game ended in a draw.

Following the result, Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Bernado Silva rose to the top of the trends.

Silva was credited as the man of the match for his performance getting the equalizer. De Bruyne on the other hand was involved in the build up for all three goals.

There have been reports linking Silva with a move to Barcelona but the Portuguese midfielder was included in the starting line up by Guardiola and was crucial as Manchester City rescued a point.

The top of the trends was dominated by Tripper who scored a beauty of a free kick to give Newcastle United a two-goal cushion.

The England defender however was shown a red card for a late challenge on De Bruyne but overturned to a yellow card by the Video Assistant Referee.

See reactions from the game below

