Reactions as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 3-2 in Derby Della Madonnina

The game between Inter Milan and AC Milan is the derby della Madonnina and took place at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan’s San Siro district.

Inter Milan took the lead through Marcelo Brozovic from a ball by Joaquin Correa.

Rafael Leao equalized for AC Milan seven minutes later from a ball by Sandro Tonali.

Both sides created several chances and went to the halftime break level.

In the 54th minute, Olivier Giroud put AC Milan in front when he converted a ball through to him by Leao.

Giroud returned the favor to Leao providing his second goal of the game in the 60th minute to give AC Milan a two-goal cushion.

In the 67th minute, Matteo Darmian's cross was converted by Edin Dzeko as Inter Milan pulled one back.

Inter Milan searched for a later equalizer as AC Milan held on to claim three points in the Derby Della Madonnina.

Reactions to Derby Della Madonnina

Speaking after the victory, AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli said, "The match was important. Our opponents wanted to be superior to us, but we played as a great team for 70 minutes. We played maturely. I'm very happy."

AC Milan striker Giroud added, "We wanted to celebrate together, we have a fantastic group with great team spirit and cohesion.

"We have a lot of young people, every day it is a pleasure to work with these talents."