Rasheedat Ajibade nominated for Atletico Madrid Feminino player of the month award

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade has been nominated for the October Player of the Month Award at Atletico Madrid Femenino.
Ajibade has been nominated for the prize alongside Ainhoa Moraza, Ludmila Silva, Shei, and Estefania Banini as Atletico’s top performers for the month.
After enduring a largely unproductive September, the 22-year-old striker sparked to life in October and has been in red-hot form for her club.
The Nigerian international was involved in five of Atletico Madrid’s twelve goals in October which earned her recognition.
Ajibade’s standout performance of the month came in Atletico’s 5-0 thrashing of Huelva in which she scored four goals.
Her efforts helped Atletico Madrid Femenino secure eight points from a possible fifteen in the Laliga Femeni.
Las Colchoneras recognize her efforts, and she has been nominated for the player of the month for October.
Ajibade has scored four goals in seven games for Atletico Madrid Femenino this season and continues to establish herself as a key player for the club.
The Super Falcons star is on course to beat her season-best of ten league goals which she set last season if she keeps up the goalscoring rate of this campaign so far.
Rasheedat Ajibade joined Atletico Madrid in January 2021 on a two-year deal and impressed so much that her contract was extended for a further three years, until 2025
