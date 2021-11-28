RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rangers win in Van Bronckhorst's first league game in charge

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rangers' new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers' new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst Creator: Paul ELLIS
Rangers' new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst Creator: Paul ELLIS

Rangers held off Livingston as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first league match in charge of the Scottish champions ended in a 3-1 away win on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The victory kept Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers four points clear of Celtic, with their Glasgow arch rivals defeating Aberdeen 2-1 later in the day.

Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo were on target in the first 16 minutes for Rangers before Bruce Anderson pulled a goal back before half-time.

Fashion Sakala, however, put the result beyond doubt 12 minutes from time as Bronckhorst celebrated a first league victory since succeeding Steven Gerrard.

"I think we controlled the game," Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports.

"We had a great start in the first 20, 25 minutes and scored two goals. First goal was excellent, second goal was also really good.

"I think after that we lost a little bit of the intention of playing and also the speed of play.

"We were a bit sloppy and of course the 2-1 made it a real game. I think second half we controlled more, we didn't give any chances away."

Livingston manager David Martindale questioned the thinking of Rangers fans who delayed the start of the second half by pelting home goalkeeper Max Stryjek with snowballs. 

"We shouldn't be standing here talking about the doughballs with the snowballs," he said.

"I just don't understand it. You could maybe see it if your team is getting beat and there is a bit of frustration there, but when your team is winning 2-1, to hold up the second half, I don't understand that at all."

Scott Brown went off injured on his return to Celtic Park after his successor as Hoops captain, Callum McGregor, scored a fortunate winner against Aberdeen.

McGregor had his back to goal as he diverted a clearance from former team-mate Jonny Hayes into the Dons goal on the hour mark to earn Celtic a 2-1 victory.

Jota had opened the scoring for the hosts with his eighth goal of the season but Aberdeen drew level with a Lewis Ferguson penalty in the 33rd minute.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised skipper McGregor, who also set up Jota's goal for inspiring the Hoops with "bags of energy".

"It's easy for me to say it but someone has got to go out there and lead from the front," Postecoglu said.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

One key factor that will make Newcastle’s survival under Eddie Howe a certainty

One key factor that will make Newcastle’s survival under Eddie Howe a certainty

Osimhen & Immobile: Centre-forwards Napoli & Lazio cannot do without

Osimhen & Immobile: Centre-forwards Napoli & Lazio cannot do without

Real Salt Lake stun Kansas City to advance in MLS Cup

Real Salt Lake stun Kansas City to advance in MLS Cup

Vinicius stunner seals late Real Madrid victory over Sevilla

Vinicius stunner seals late Real Madrid victory over Sevilla

Rangers win in Van Bronckhorst's first league game in charge

Rangers win in Van Bronckhorst's first league game in charge

Napoli honour Maradona by crushing Lazio and going clear at top

Napoli honour Maradona by crushing Lazio and going clear at top

Ivorian teenager Konate the two-goal star for ASEC in CAF Cup

Ivorian teenager Konate the two-goal star for ASEC in CAF Cup

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Portuguese league discuss 'disgrace' after team starts with nine men

Portuguese league discuss 'disgrace' after team starts with nine men

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?