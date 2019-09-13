Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has praised midfielder Joe Aribo for his impressive debut for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw with Ukraine on Tuesday, September 10.

Called up for the first time to the Super Eagles, Aribo was thrown straight into the action and scored in the fourth minute to give Nigeria the lead at the Dnipro Arena in Ukraine.

Aside from his goal, the 23-year-old was very impressive in his first game for the Super Eagles to prove that he will be an important player for the national team in the future.

His club manager Gerrard is delighted for him and believes his call-up to the national team was as a result of his form with Rangers.

“I just spoke to Joe, he was on a recovery day today. He is in a fantastic place, smiling away,” Gerrard told newsmen in his Thursday, September 12 press conference ahead of his side’s game against Livingston on Saturday, September 14.

“Congratulations to him. You know in his first game, he manages to get a goal and he was rewarded for his form as a Rangers player.

“It’s his first call-up, so he shows you that he is in the right place. He’s playing at the right level, European football and at last, he’s been recognized as an international player now, he has been rewarded with his first game, gets his first goal and he should be in a good place.”

They were questions about Aribo’s decision to opt for a move to Rangers instead of staying back in the English Championship with Charlton Athletic but his manager believes he is in the right place.

“He is in the right place, trust me. They must be watching him since he came to Rangers, they must be happy with him playing in the Europa League games in front of 51, 000 people,” Gerrard said.

“The people in charge now for the Nigerian national team know that he can play in big football games. I don’t know many players in the championship playing for Nigeria.”