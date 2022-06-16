Rangers fans praise Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey for his kindness towards school kids

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 22-year-old youngster was one of the breakout stars in the just-concluded 2021/2022 European Football season.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Revierfoto)
Rangers Scottish fans have showered praises on Nigeria's latest star after he visited a local school in London to advise the kids.

Bassey was one of Rangers' best players in the just-concluded season, with 50 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 22-year-old joined Rangers in 2020, but he only caught the eyes of football fans this season. His performances for Rangers in the just-concluded campaign received rave reviews from fans and pundits.

The ex-Leicester City U23 man was arguably the best young player in the Scottish Premiership, winning Rangers Young Player of the Year award.

Calvin Bassey was named Rangers young player of the year (Twitter/Rangers)
It was not just in Scotland that Bassey excelled; he also showed his qualities in Europe, helping Rangers reach the final of the Europa League.

'Unbelievable, Tremendous' - Former Manchester United player praises Calvin Bassey after Europa League final performance

UEFA lists Calvin Bassey as the best African player in the Europa League

Calvin Bassey is not good enough for the Premier League - McAvennie rips into Rangers sta

Although the Gers came up short against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bassey's performances in the competition earned him a place in the team of the tournament.

Calvin Bassey was included in the Europa League team of the year
His incredible rise also saw him make his international debut for Nigeria this year. With his profile on the rise, Bassey felt he also had to give words of encouragement to kids looking up to him.

The Super Eagles star was spotted at Bishop Challoner Catholic Federation of Schools, telling the students that their dreams are valid as long as they work hard towards achieving them.

Knowing it was a nice gesture from the Nigerian international, the school took to their social media page to thank Bassey for speaking to their students.

After seeing the news, Rangers fans also took to their Twitter pages to praise Bassey's attitude, with some even saying he is one of them.

Bassey has been linked with a move away from Rangers, but the 21-year-old still has a contract that runs until 2024.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

