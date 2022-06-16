Rangers fans praise Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey for his kindness towards school kids

Bassey was one of Rangers' best players in the just-concluded season, with 50 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Bassey's brilliant season

The 22-year-old joined Rangers in 2020, but he only caught the eyes of football fans this season. His performances for Rangers in the just-concluded campaign received rave reviews from fans and pundits.

The ex-Leicester City U23 man was arguably the best young player in the Scottish Premiership, winning Rangers Young Player of the Year award.

Pulse Nigeria

It was not just in Scotland that Bassey excelled; he also showed his qualities in Europe, helping Rangers reach the final of the Europa League.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ

Although the Gers came up short against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bassey's performances in the competition earned him a place in the team of the tournament.

Pulse Nigeria

His incredible rise also saw him make his international debut for Nigeria this year. With his profile on the rise, Bassey felt he also had to give words of encouragement to kids looking up to him.

The Super Eagles star was spotted at Bishop Challoner Catholic Federation of Schools, telling the students that their dreams are valid as long as they work hard towards achieving them.

Knowing it was a nice gesture from the Nigerian international, the school took to their social media page to thank Bassey for speaking to their students.

After seeing the news, Rangers fans also took to their Twitter pages to praise Bassey's attitude, with some even saying he is one of them.