CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Raja Casablanca take charge of Group B as Ajagun's Al Hilal continue to fumble

Damola Ogungbe
Raja Casablanca won 1-0 against Horoya while Al Merrikh defeated Abdul Jeleel Ajagun's Al Hilal

Moroccan club Raja Casablanca have won six African titles, including the CAF Super Cup in 2000.
Moroccan club Raja Casablanca have won six African titles, including the CAF Super Cup in 2000.

Matchday 3 of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League Group stages kicked-off on Friday with three matches played across Group A and B as the competition takes shape with qualification for the knock-out phases in sight.

Moroccan side Raja Casablanca continued their domination of Group B with a 1-0 victory over Guinean club Horoya on Friday night.

Another three points in Friday's home game at the Stade Mohammed V took Casablanca to nine points and top of Group B fully replete with a spotless defensive record of zero goals conceded so far by the Moroccans.

Raja Casablanca midfielder Mohsine Moutaouali (L) scored his second goal of the group stage after also netting against ES Setif
Raja Casablanca midfielder Mohsine Moutaouali (L) scored his second goal of the group stage after also netting against ES Setif AFP

Mohsine Moutaouali gave Casablanca the lead in the 67th minute and his side held on to that scoreline to notch a third successive 1-0 win in the group stages of the competition.

In exact contrast, Horoya have now suffered three successive 1-0 defeats in Group B so far, sitting bottom of the group with no goals scored and no points accrued.

The second match of the day pitted South Africa's AmaZulu with ES Setif at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as Benni McCarthy's side fashioned out a 1-0 victory.

Luvuyo Memela scored for the second game running on the continent, netting a 31st-minute goal to take his tally in the group to two goals.

Luvuyo Memela (C) has scored both AmaZulu goals in the group stages so far
Luvuyo Memela (C) has scored both AmaZulu goals in the group stages so far AFP

The victory put AmaZulu second in the group with six points, three ahead of ES Setif at the halfway line in the group fixtures.

In Group A, Nigeria's Abdul Jeleel Ajagun was on the losing side again as three first-half goals settled the tie between Al Merrikh and Al Hilal at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Elsamani Saadeldin put the home side ahead just three minutes into the tie before Mohamed Yagoub scored in the 32nd minute to pull Ajagun's Al Hilal side level.

Saadeldin gave Al Merrikh the advantage again as he notched his brace just 10 minutes after with a well-taken goal in the 42nd minute.

Abdul Jeleel Ajagun played for KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League before moving to AL Hilal (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Abdul Jeleel Ajagun played for KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League before moving to AL Hilal (IMAGO/Pro Shots) Pulse Nigeria

Ajagun's Al Hilal remain bottom of Group A with one point from their opening three games not enough to even topple defending champions Al Ahly who also have one point but a better goal difference than Al Hilal.

Matchday 3 fixtures continue on Saturday, February 26 with five matches to be played across three groups.

The same teams from Matchday 3 will face each other on Matchday 4 with their venues interchanged as the round-robin group stages enter their latter stages.

Damola Ogungbe

