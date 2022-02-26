Raja Casablanca take charge of Group B as Ajagun's Al Hilal continue to fumble

Raja Casablanca edge Horoya

Moroccan side Raja Casablanca continued their domination of Group B with a 1-0 victory over Guinean club Horoya on Friday night.

Another three points in Friday's home game at the Stade Mohammed V took Casablanca to nine points and top of Group B fully replete with a spotless defensive record of zero goals conceded so far by the Moroccans.

AFP

Mohsine Moutaouali gave Casablanca the lead in the 67th minute and his side held on to that scoreline to notch a third successive 1-0 win in the group stages of the competition.

In exact contrast, Horoya have now suffered three successive 1-0 defeats in Group B so far, sitting bottom of the group with no goals scored and no points accrued.

Benni McCarthy coach AmaZulu past ES Setif

The second match of the day pitted South Africa's AmaZulu with ES Setif at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as Benni McCarthy's side fashioned out a 1-0 victory.

Luvuyo Memela scored for the second game running on the continent, netting a 31st-minute goal to take his tally in the group to two goals.

AFP

The victory put AmaZulu second in the group with six points, three ahead of ES Setif at the halfway line in the group fixtures.

Abdul Jeleel Ajagun's Al Hilal fall to Al Merrikh

In Group A, Nigeria's Abdul Jeleel Ajagun was on the losing side again as three first-half goals settled the tie between Al Merrikh and Al Hilal at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Elsamani Saadeldin put the home side ahead just three minutes into the tie before Mohamed Yagoub scored in the 32nd minute to pull Ajagun's Al Hilal side level.

Saadeldin gave Al Merrikh the advantage again as he notched his brace just 10 minutes after with a well-taken goal in the 42nd minute.

Pulse Nigeria

Ajagun's Al Hilal remain bottom of Group A with one point from their opening three games not enough to even topple defending champions Al Ahly who also have one point but a better goal difference than Al Hilal.

Matchday 3 fixtures continue on Saturday, February 26 with five matches to be played across three groups.