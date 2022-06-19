TRANSFERS

Man City REJECT Chelsea's opening €35m bid for Raheem Sterling

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to fresh report, the Premier League champions have turned down Chelsea's opening bid for the English star, slapping a price tag of around €60 million for his suitors

Manchester City have turned down Chelsea's opening bid for Raheem Sterling while naming their price for the Englishman
Manchester City have turned down Chelsea's opening bid for Raheem Sterling while naming their price for the Englishman

Chelsea had reportedly made an opening £35million bid to test Manchester City ’s resolve to trade their English forward.

Recommended articles

However, the Premier League champions have reportedly rejected the Blues openeing offer and are understood to be willing to accept an offer in the region of £60m as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Raheem Sterling looks set to leave the Etihad this summer
Raheem Sterling looks set to leave the Etihad this summer Twitter

The Londoners are yet to make a signing since Todd Boehly completed his £4.25bn takeover from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in May.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, is very eager to strengthen his squad this summer to compete with the likes of the Premier League champions and FA Cup champions - Liverpool as well. T

The 48-year-old German is a keen admirer of Sterling’s abilities and is reportedly keen on bringing the 27-year-old[who has scored 131 goals for City]to Stamford Bridge.

Sterling is one of the Premier League’s most consistent goalscorers in recent years.

However, the Jamaican-born forward now faces an uncertain summer at the Etihad, with the £100m signing of Jack Grealish last summer putting his long-term in a bit of a doubt as to his place in Guardiola's side.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling to fight for his place in the team
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling to fight for his place in the team AFP

A fresh challenge with Tuchel's Chelsea after seven years in Manchester might not be so bad for him after all.

If Chelsea and Man City eventually agree terms, his arrival would prove popular with the most of the Chelsea squad.

Sterling is already familiar with a number of the Blues England internationals, such as Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell and even Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Manchester City have turned down Chelsea's opening bid for Raheem Sterling while naming their price for the Englishman

    Man City REJECT Chelsea's opening €35m bid for Raheem Sterling

  • 6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year

    6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

  • Sunday Oliseh powers home from range against Spain at the 1998 World Cup (IMAGO/Norbert Schmidt)

    Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Recommended articles

Man City REJECT Chelsea's opening €35m bid for Raheem Sterling

Man City REJECT Chelsea's opening €35m bid for Raheem Sterling

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Borussia Dortmund make £28m opening bid for Ajax star Sebastien Haller

Borussia Dortmund make £28m opening bid for Ajax star Sebastien Haller

Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title

Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title

Chelsea launch opening bid for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea launch opening bid for Raheem Sterling

Trending

SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives
SUPER EAGLES

Manchester United striker cited as possible replacement for Sadiq Umar

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is a man in high demand