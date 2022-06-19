Man City REJECT Chelsea's opening €35m bid for Raheem Sterling

However, the Premier League champions have reportedly rejected the Blues openeing offer and are understood to be willing to accept an offer in the region of £60m as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Twitter

The Londoners are yet to make a signing since Todd Boehly completed his £4.25bn takeover from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in May.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, is very eager to strengthen his squad this summer to compete with the likes of the Premier League champions and FA Cup champions - Liverpool as well. T

The 48-year-old German is a keen admirer of Sterling’s abilities and is reportedly keen on bringing the 27-year-old[who has scored 131 goals for City]to Stamford Bridge.

Sterling is one of the Premier League’s most consistent goalscorers in recent years.

However, the Jamaican-born forward now faces an uncertain summer at the Etihad, with the £100m signing of Jack Grealish last summer putting his long-term in a bit of a doubt as to his place in Guardiola's side.

AFP

A fresh challenge with Tuchel's Chelsea after seven years in Manchester might not be so bad for him after all.

If Chelsea and Man City eventually agree terms, his arrival would prove popular with the most of the Chelsea squad.