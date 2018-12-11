Sterling attends Lingard's clothing range launch party with Manchester United stars

news

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling attended the clothing range launch party of Manchester United rival Jesse Lingard.

While Lingard and Sterling are rivals for their respective Manchester clubs, the two both are England internationals.

Lingard decided to invite his Manchester United teammates to his clothing range launch and also extended an invitation to Sterling.

The occasion took place at Peter Street Kitchen venue on Sunday, December 9 and Lingard's teammates turned out in mass for the occasion.

After returning to winning ways beating Fulham 4-1 Manchester United players were up to support their teammate.

Lingard’s teammates such as Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford all turned up to support their teammate and purchase the new attires.

Other Manchester United stars at the occasion included Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic, Spanish duo of Juan Mata and Ander Hererra.

Sterling was the only Manchester City star in attendance after they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in a Premier League encounter played on Saturday, December 8.

His appearance was more unsurprising after he suffered racial abuse during the encounter against Chelsea