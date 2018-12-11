Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Raheem Sterling attends Jesse Lingard clothing range launch party

Sterling attends Lingard's clothing range launch party with Manchester United stars

Rivals in Manchester, Raheem Sterling was in attendance for his England teammate Jesse Lingard clothing range launch.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford play Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford were the star attraction at the clothing range launch (Eamonn and James Clarke)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling attended the clothing range launch party of Manchester United rival Jesse Lingard.

While Lingard and Sterling are rivals for their respective Manchester clubs, the two both are England internationals.

Lingard decided to invite his Manchester United teammates to his clothing range launch and also extended an invitation to Sterling.

Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard play Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard are international teammates (Eamonn and James Clarke)

 

The occasion took place at Peter Street Kitchen venue on Sunday, December 9 and Lingard's teammates turned out in mass for the occasion.

After returning to winning ways beating Fulham 4-1 Manchester United players were up to support their teammate.

Lingard’s teammates such as Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford all turned up to support their teammate and purchase the new attires.

Jesse Lingard play Jesse Lingard invited his Manchester United teammates to attend his clothing range launch (Eamonn and James Clarke)

 

Other Manchester United stars at the occasion included Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic, Spanish duo of Juan Mata and Ander Hererra.

Sterling was the only Manchester City star in attendance after they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in a Premier League encounter played on Saturday, December 8.

Juan Mata and Ander Hererra play Most of the Manchester United dressing room came out to support Lingard (Eamonn and James Clarke )

 

His appearance was more unsurprising after he suffered racial abuse during the encounter against Chelsea

After an investigation by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday, it was confirmed that November Premier League Player of the Month nominee suffered racial abuse near the Matthew Harding Stand at Stamford Bridge but still traveled to support his teammate at international level.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeriabullet
2 Mikel Obi and family on vacation in Maldivesbullet
3 Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players...bullet

Related Articles

Premier League Moura, Seri, Gracia win monthly awards
Aubameyang, Martial lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month award
Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awards
Sane, Sterling lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month award
Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal manager
Raheem Sterling Real Madrid want Manchester City forward to replace Ronaldo
Jose Mourinho Manchester United boss spies on Burnley in Europa League
Premier League Mane, Alonso lead nominees for Player of the Month award
Aubameyang, Howe, Ramsey win Premier League monthly awards
Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month award

Football

Hakeem Alaraibi has been held in detention in Thailand as Australia and Bahrain tussle over his fate
Football Bahrain footballer to remain in detention: Thai court
Paulo Dybala
Messi, Griezmann among stars present at Copa Libertadores Final
Isaac Success
Super Eagles striker Isaac Success says he gave up Jollof Rice to return to his best at Watford
Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka has profitted from coach Niko Kovac's decision to abandon a rotation policy with three recent wins in the build-up to Wednesday's Champions League showdown at Ajax
Football Winners and losers as buoyant Bayern head to Ajax for showdown
X
Advertisement