Rafael Leao's 10th goal of the season edges Milan closer to Scudetto

Izuchukwu Akawor
Rafael Leao became the first AC Milan player to hit double figures in goals this season in the Serie A.

AC Milan have opened a five-point lead at the top of the Serie A table after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fiorentina at the San Siro.

Rafael Leao was the hero as his late goal made all the difference for the Rossoneri who are now within seven points of the Scudetto.

For 81 minutes, it looked like Fiorentina would be leaving San Siro with a share of the spoils as Milan continued to waste opportunities.

Despite both sides creating some good chances, it was the host, Milan, who looked likely to score after creating the best chances in the game.

Leao and Olivier Giroud were guilty of missing at least two of the best chances for the Rossoneri, with Leao's early second-half miss from seven yards out the most notable of the evening.

AC Milan are now just seven points away from winning the Serie A for the first time since 2011.
Before that, defender, Theo Hernandez put the ball in the net in the first half but the goal was ruled out for offside.

In the end, Leao made amends eight minutes from time when he capitalised on a goalkeeping error from the Fiorentina goalkeeper to curl home the winner.

After Inter Milan's shock defeat to Bologna, all eyes were on Milan to take advantage of the slip up by their city rivals.

For 81 minutes, Milan struggled to find the back of the net due to a profligate afternoon from their forwards.

AC Milan beat Fiorentina 1-0 to take Scudetto advantage
However, Leao came through in the 82nd minute to give the Rossoneri all three points which see them open up a five-point lead over Inter.

Milan are now just seven points away from sealing the Scudetto for the first time since 2011 with three matches left to play.

Izuchukwu Akawor

