Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

The first half ended without a goal with both sides struggling to break down the oppositions defensive set up.

Milan started the second half with much pressure with their Scudetto hopes at stake.

ALSO READ - AC Milan fans blame new kit for disappointing draw against Bologna

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli was an animated figure on the sidelines as his team wasted several chances.

The breakthrough would however come for Milan in the 82nd minute. Rafael Leao was the hero as he intercepted a poor pass from Pietro Terracciano, composed himself to find the back of the net.

Milan would hold on for the win and secured a much needed three points.

Leao reacts as AC Milan beat Fiorentina

Speaking to DAZN after the game, goalscorer Leao explained his celebration and steps needed to secure the Scudetto.

On the goal he said, “The best moment for a player, the important thing was the victory.

ALSO READ - Advantage AC Milan in the title race after Inter suffers 2-1 loss to Bologna

"We have created a lot, a little anxiety about wasted opportunities. It was a final, now we have to stay focused on our goal.

"We must all remain united, even the fans, to reach our goal.

"We try to do what the coach says with a great desire to race for our teammates."

Pulse Nigeria

On the celebration he added, “A heart for my family, for my team and I am very happy”.

AC Milan now have a five point lead ahead of second placed rivals Inter Milan.