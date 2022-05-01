Rafael Leao strikes against Fiorentina to give AC Milan Scudetto advantage

AC Milan continued their push for the Scudetto with a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
It turned out to be a feisty Serie A encounter when AC Milan welcomed Fiorentina to San Siro.
The pressure is now on Inter after AC Milan picked up 3 points against Fiorentina
The first half ended without a goal with both sides struggling to break down the oppositions defensive set up.
Milan started the second half with much pressure with their Scudetto hopes at stake.
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli was an animated figure on the sidelines as his team wasted several chances.
The breakthrough would however come for Milan in the 82nd minute. Rafael Leao was the hero as he intercepted a poor pass from Pietro Terracciano, composed himself to find the back of the net.
Milan would hold on for the win and secured a much needed three points.
Speaking to DAZN after the game, goalscorer Leao explained his celebration and steps needed to secure the Scudetto.
On the goal he said, “The best moment for a player, the important thing was the victory.
"We have created a lot, a little anxiety about wasted opportunities. It was a final, now we have to stay focused on our goal.
"We must all remain united, even the fans, to reach our goal.
"We try to do what the coach says with a great desire to race for our teammates."
On the celebration he added, “A heart for my family, for my team and I am very happy”.
AC Milan now have a five point lead ahead of second placed rivals Inter Milan.
Inter Milan travel to face Udinese later in the day with the aim to reduce the gap as just three games are left after this week.