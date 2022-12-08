ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

This will be the third World Cup meeting between both nations after Brazil helped eliminate Croatia from the 2006 and 2014 tournaments.

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil

The first of four quarter-final games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will see 2018 runners-up Croatia take on five-time champions Brazil, with the winner edge closer to the possibility of being crowned as champions of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Monday, Croatia came close to getting knocked out of the competition but had to fight back to level terms with Asian heavyweights Japan before seeing them off in the lottery of penalty kicks.

The Selecao on their part, found it easier to outclass their own Asian opponents in South Korea, scoring four times in the space of 36 minutes to send both the stadium and themselves into dancing modes.

The Samba boys of Brazil danced their way into the world cup quarter-finals
The Samba boys of Brazil danced their way into the world cup quarter-finals AFP

Having met Brazil at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups, Croatia will hope that can get their first win after losing 3-1 and 1-0 in their previous meetings.

Their 2014 meeting saw Brazil defeat Croatia to start their campaign on a good note at home, before proceeding to the semifinal where they lost to Germany. As in 2014, they played Croatia in the 2006 group stages, also contributing to their first round elimination from the competition.

The only time Croatia has ever gotten something off Brazil was when they played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in 2005. However, they would hope that they wouldn't experience the kind of heartbreak they got when they lost 2-0 in their most recent friendly in 2018.

Ivan Perisic would be one to stop after his equaliser against Japan saw him go level with Davor Suker as Croatia’s leading goalscorer at the World Cup (6) - something that should expectedly fuel his desire to want to surpass Suker when his side takes on Brazil.

Ivan Perisic could becomes Croatia's all-time highest goalscorer at FIFA World Cups should he add to his tally against Brazil
Ivan Perisic could becomes Croatia's all-time highest goalscorer at FIFA World Cups should he add to his tally against Brazil AFP

It was particularly thanks to Dominik Livakovic's penalty shootout saves against Japan that Croatia are in the quarterfinal stage of this competition. Beyond that, Livakovic played a vital role to keep Croatia at bay against Japan in normal regular time as he did in the group stages against Morocco and Belgium. Should he pull off such an impressive performance in the quarterfinals, Brazil might have a problem.

Coming up against Livakovic will be Neymar, who returned from an ankle injury to score in the 4-1 victory over South Korea and knows that a repeat of his brace in 2014’s meeting with Croatia would, see him overtake Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Both Neymar (number 10) and Richarlison (number 9) have played vital roles for Brazil in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign
Both Neymar (number 10) and Richarlison (number 9) have played vital roles for Brazil in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign AFP

Another player will be Richarlison who alongside seven others, is in the running to win the golden boot of the competition. The Tottenham Hotspur man showed against South Korea as he did against Serbia, that should Croatia's defence go to bed at any point, they would dearly pay for it.

Zlatko Dalic: “Croatia is a small country. We can claim to be one of the rare teams that reached this stage of the tournament two times. But we are ambitious. We will not rest here, and we try to win tomorrow.”

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic AFP

Croatia's possible starting lineup: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Tite: “They have individual quality and collective quality as well as resilience and persistence. We are aware of their virtues, but my focus is on maintaining our standards. Whoever plays best will go through.”

Brazil coach Tite
Brazil coach Tite AFP

Brazil's possible starting lineup: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Croatia, unlike in 2018, have flown under the radar to this stage but will be exposed by Brazil who have shown that they are really, starved of a World Cup title. Might be a bitter pill, but the World Cup is Brazil's birthright. They should find ease making the semi-finals, I'd say, Croatia 0-3 Brazil.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • City Sports' 2022 Sports and Leadership Awards honours young talents

    Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

  • Julian Alvarez has become a key man for Argentina at the World Cup

    QATAR 2022: Messi is still the best but Julian Alvarez holds the key to a World Cup triumph for Argentina

  • Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil

    Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Recommended articles

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

3 reasons why you should bet on Morocco to qualify for the semi finals

3 reasons why you should bet on Morocco to qualify for the semi finals

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome