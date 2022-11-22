Qatar 2022: Why Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez must start for Argentina in their next game

Argentina's tactical issues

Scaloni started with Nicolas Otamendi and Christian Romero as the defensive partnership and there was an obvious lack of on-the-ball quality from the pair.

AFP

Their inability to progress play accurately or swiftly enough meant that Leandro Paredes had to drop even deeper to pick up the ball, leaving acres of space in midfield. Saudi Arabia pressed high up the field denying Parades space to move the ball as quickly as he would have liked.

Lisandro Martinez should start for Argentina

In terms of ball progression from the back, there are very few defenders in world football as good as the Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez. His ability to play accurate long balls under pressure would have greatly helped the Argentine backline evade the press from Saudi Arabia. He is adept at playing out of the back, which allows midfielders and attackers to push higher up the field, in turn, opening up spaces on the flanks to create 1v1 situations.

AFP