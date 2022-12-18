QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

The lineup of performers include global music superstars who have been featured on the FIFA World Cup official soundtrack including Nigerian music superstar Davido as well as Aisha, Izuna and Gims, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

‘Hayya Hayya (Better together)’ will be one of the featured songs during the ceremony and Nora Fatehi, an Indian actress/ musician, is expected to perform a song in Hindi during the ceremony.

The performance is expected to last around 30 minutes to give France and Argentina enough time to warm up and get the stage disassembled before the final.

AFP

Reports also suggest there could also be surprise performances with the designated fan zones having already seen performances from different artists like Nigerian superstars Kizz Daniel and Patoranking, as well as American superstars Lil John and Post Malone amongst others after the opening ceremony was headlined by Jungkook of BTS.

When will the Closing Ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar takes place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 2:00 pm WAT.

Fans can watch the closing ceremony on Supersport Football on DSTV and GoTV as well as on NTA Sports 24.