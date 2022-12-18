ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

There's expected to be a sequence of live performances before the final showdown between Argentina and France in an epic clash at the iconic Lusail stadium.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Closing ceremony (All you need to know)
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Closing ceremony (All you need to know)

Before the final action kicks off on the pitch for the FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina, there will be live performances in the closing ceremony for the Qatar showpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The lineup of performers include global music superstars who have been featured on the FIFA World Cup official soundtrack including Nigerian music superstar Davido as well as Aisha, Izuna and Gims, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

&lsquo;Hayya Hayya (Better together)&rsquo; will be one of the featured songs during the ceremony and Nora Fatehi, an Indian actress/ musician, is expected to perform a song in Hindi during the ceremony.

The performance is expected to last around 30 minutes to give France and Argentina enough time to warm up and get the stage disassembled before the final.

Davido will perform 'Hayya Hayya' alongside Aisha at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on December 18
Davido will perform 'Hayya Hayya' alongside Aisha at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on December 18 AFP

Reports also suggest there could also be surprise performances with the designated fan zones having already seen performances from different artists like Nigerian superstars Kizz Daniel and Patoranking, as well as American superstars Lil John and Post Malone amongst others after the opening ceremony was headlined by Jungkook of BTS.

empty AFP

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar takes place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 2:00 pm WAT.

Fans can watch the closing ceremony on Supersport Football on DSTV and GoTV as well as on NTA Sports 24.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has so far exceeded expectations with upsets to remember and the closing ceremony will only set the stage for a memorable final as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

  • Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

    QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be hoping to turn things around when the Premier League resumes

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal lose to Juventus in final warm-up before Premier League resumes

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal lose to Juventus in final warm-up before Premier League resumes

Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager despite World Cup heartbreak

Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager despite World Cup heartbreak

Video: Osimhen on target but Chukwueze comes out on top as Villarreal stun Napoli

Video: Osimhen on target but Chukwueze comes out on top as Villarreal stun Napoli

Onyekuru reveals how he was threatened to join Turkish club

Onyekuru reveals how he was threatened to join Turkish club

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shows off PVC ahead of 2023 elections

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shows off PVC ahead of 2023 elections

Jabeur reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi as Raducanu makes comeback statement from wrist injury

Jabeur reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi as Raducanu makes comeback statement from wrist injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium