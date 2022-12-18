Before the final action kicks off on the pitch for the FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina, there will be live performances in the closing ceremony for the Qatar showpiece.
QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?
There's expected to be a sequence of live performances before the final showdown between Argentina and France in an epic clash at the iconic Lusail stadium.
The lineup of performers include global music superstars who have been featured on the FIFA World Cup official soundtrack including Nigerian music superstar Davido as well as Aisha, Izuna and Gims, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.
‘Hayya Hayya (Better together)’ will be one of the featured songs during the ceremony and Nora Fatehi, an Indian actress/ musician, is expected to perform a song in Hindi during the ceremony.
The performance is expected to last around 30 minutes to give France and Argentina enough time to warm up and get the stage disassembled before the final.
Reports also suggest there could also be surprise performances with the designated fan zones having already seen performances from different artists like Nigerian superstars Kizz Daniel and Patoranking, as well as American superstars Lil John and Post Malone amongst others after the opening ceremony was headlined by Jungkook of BTS.
When will the Closing Ceremony take place?
The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar takes place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 2:00 pm WAT.
Fans can watch the closing ceremony on Supersport Football on DSTV and GoTV as well as on NTA Sports 24.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has so far exceeded expectations with upsets to remember and the closing ceremony will only set the stage for a memorable final as well.
