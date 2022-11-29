Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

Wales star Gareth Bale believes they have a chance in a must-win game against England

Gareth Bale will be looking to help Wales cause an upset against England

Gareth Bale knows the task in front of them is a huge one. They have to beat England to even have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages in Qatar but he insists the mood in training is the right one.

Wales captain Gareth Bale AFP

Bale said, “We are trying to keep our spirits high. We have to remember we are at a World Cup, for the first time in a long time. We would rather be at a World Cup maybe not doing amazingly well than sat at home on the sofa not doing anything. We are happy to be here and we are going to give everything we can to try to qualify.”

Rob Page, the Wales manager, made some comments regarding the possibility of Bale and Aaron Ramsey being among the substitutes at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Wales head coach Rob Page with Gareth Bale AFP

“It is a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later from one competitive game to another,” Page said. “They are talented footballers. OK, we are all getting a bit of criticism right now, and rightly so because results are not going our way. We are big enough to take that, it is not a problem. We will put our big-boy pants on and get on with it. The plan is to have a team that is ready for England.”

