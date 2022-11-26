Qatar 2022: Richarlison gains over 4 million followers on IG after scoring goal of the tournament

Richarlison has gained over 4 million new followers since he scored a stunning goal against Serbia for five-time World Cup winner, Brazil.

AFP

Richarlison Show vs Serbia

The 25-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance to inspire Brazil to a winning start in Qatar 2022.

Brazil kicked off their World Cup with a 2-0 win over Serbia in Group G on Thursday, with Richarlison the standout performer.

The Tottenham star netted both goals in the second half, with the second a goal of the tournament contender.

AFP

Having broken the deadlock just after the hour mark with a poacher's goal, Richarlison doubled the advantage 11 minutes most extraordinarily.

Picking up a pass from Vinicius Jr inside the box, Richarlison used his left foot to steady the ball in the air before he unleashed a spectacular scissors kick into the back of the net in the 73rd minute.

It was a sensational goal that not only broke the Internet but also the player's social media followership.

Instagram

According to the Wealth, a few hours after Richarlison scored that goal, he gained 4 million new followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

Richarlison now has over 12.5 million followers on Instagram.

It's an incredible turnaround for a player many believe shouldn't even be in Qatar after complaints that he was preferred to Liverpool forward, Robert Firmino.

AFP

But after that impressive start to the 2022 World Cup, Brazil will be hoping for more of the same from the striker when they take to the pitch for their second game.

The Samba Boys will look to seal an early ticket to the round of 16 when they battle Switzerland next on Monday.

AFP