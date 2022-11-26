Tottenham forward Richarlison has seen his social media stock rise after that impressive outing against Serbia in Qatar.
Qatar 2022: Richarlison gains over 4 million followers on IG after scoring goal of the tournament
The Spurs superstar inspired the Samba Boys to their first win at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Richarlison has gained over 4 million new followers since he scored a stunning goal against Serbia for five-time World Cup winner, Brazil.
Richarlison Show vs Serbia
The 25-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance to inspire Brazil to a winning start in Qatar 2022.
Brazil kicked off their World Cup with a 2-0 win over Serbia in Group G on Thursday, with Richarlison the standout performer.
The Tottenham star netted both goals in the second half, with the second a goal of the tournament contender.
Having broken the deadlock just after the hour mark with a poacher's goal, Richarlison doubled the advantage 11 minutes most extraordinarily.
Picking up a pass from Vinicius Jr inside the box, Richarlison used his left foot to steady the ball in the air before he unleashed a spectacular scissors kick into the back of the net in the 73rd minute.
It was a sensational goal that not only broke the Internet but also the player's social media followership.
According to the Wealth, a few hours after Richarlison scored that goal, he gained 4 million new followers on the social media platform, Instagram.
Richarlison now has over 12.5 million followers on Instagram.
It's an incredible turnaround for a player many believe shouldn't even be in Qatar after complaints that he was preferred to Liverpool forward, Robert Firmino.
But after that impressive start to the 2022 World Cup, Brazil will be hoping for more of the same from the striker when they take to the pitch for their second game.
The Samba Boys will look to seal an early ticket to the round of 16 when they battle Switzerland next on Monday.
Richarlison has scored 19 goals in 39 caps for Brazil.
