Qatar 2022: Richarlison gains over 4 million followers on IG after scoring goal of the tournament

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Spurs superstar inspired the Samba Boys to their first win at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Richarlison scored a sensational winner against Serbia.
Richarlison scored a sensational winner against Serbia.

Tottenham forward Richarlison has seen his social media stock rise after that impressive outing against Serbia in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Richarlison has gained over 4 million new followers since he scored a stunning goal against Serbia for five-time World Cup winner, Brazil.

Richarlison scored a sensational goal for Brazil against Serbia
Richarlison scored a sensational goal for Brazil against Serbia AFP

The 25-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance to inspire Brazil to a winning start in Qatar 2022.

Brazil kicked off their World Cup with a 2-0 win over Serbia in Group G on Thursday, with Richarlison the standout performer.

The Tottenham star netted both goals in the second half, with the second a goal of the tournament contender.

Brazil striker Richarlison's second goal is the goal of the tournament so far.
Brazil striker Richarlison's second goal is the goal of the tournament so far. AFP

Having broken the deadlock just after the hour mark with a poacher's goal, Richarlison doubled the advantage 11 minutes most extraordinarily.

Picking up a pass from Vinicius Jr inside the box, Richarlison used his left foot to steady the ball in the air before he unleashed a spectacular scissors kick into the back of the net in the 73rd minute.

It was a sensational goal that not only broke the Internet but also the player's social media followership.

According to the Wealth, a few hours after Richarlison scored that goal, he gained 4 million new followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

Richarlison now has over 12.5 million followers on Instagram.

It's an incredible turnaround for a player many believe shouldn't even be in Qatar after complaints that he was preferred to Liverpool forward, Robert Firmino.

Brazil's Richarlison has scored 19 goals in 39 caps.
Brazil's Richarlison has scored 19 goals in 39 caps. AFP

But after that impressive start to the 2022 World Cup, Brazil will be hoping for more of the same from the striker when they take to the pitch for their second game.

The Samba Boys will look to seal an early ticket to the round of 16 when they battle Switzerland next on Monday.

Brazil will face Switzerland next.
Brazil will face Switzerland next. AFP

Richarlison has scored 19 goals in 39 caps for Brazil.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • 2022 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia vs Australia live blog

    World Cup Day 7 Live Blog - Tunisia vs Australia

  • Neymar in pain after his injury. Agencia MexSport

    Qatar 2022: Brazil lose Neymar to ligament injury

  • Richarlison scored a sensational winner against Serbia.

    Qatar 2022: Richarlison gains over 4 million followers on IG after scoring goal of the tournament

Recommended articles

World Cup Day 7 Live Blog - Tunisia vs Australia

World Cup Day 7 Live Blog - Tunisia vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Brazil lose Neymar to ligament injury

Qatar 2022: Brazil lose Neymar to ligament injury

Qatar 2022: Richarlison gains over 4 million followers on IG after scoring goal of the tournament

Qatar 2022: Richarlison gains over 4 million followers on IG after scoring goal of the tournament

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Where is Foden? - Reactions as USA holds England in boring draw

Where is Foden? - Reactions as USA holds England in boring draw

Qatar 2022: No victor, no vanquished as England and USA share spoils

Qatar 2022: No victor, no vanquished as England and USA share spoils

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at a popular nightclub in Lagos

Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at the club following World Cup miss