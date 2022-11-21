Pulse Sports launch 'World Cup Challenge', to gift football fans N100,000

Pulse Sports Team
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Here's your chance to win 100,000 NGN or more between Saturday, November 19, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022.

FIFA World Cup Challenge by Pulse Sports
FIFA World Cup Challenge by Pulse Sports

In a bid to make the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup a memorable one, Pulse Sports have launched a free-to-play website 'World Cup Challenge', where you can make picks each day of the tournament and stand a chance to win 100,000 NGN cash prize.

Recommended articles

The promotion was launched on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and will run until Sunday, December 18, 2022 - the date for the final of the FIFA World Cup.

  1. To become an Eligible Player, you must first, create a World Cup Challenge account.
  2. Fill in your predictions and more importantly, correctly answer a tie-breaker question.
  3. Points will be accumulated based on the outcome of user prediction. 

No points will be assigned to the tiebreaker, it is only to select a winner if all predictions are gotten correctly.

To win the jackpot prize of 100,000 NGN, users need to get all predictions correctly and correctly answer the tiebreaker question; if there are multiple winners, the dead heat rule applies.

If no user can correctly predict the outcome of all the matches and tiebreaker, then 50,000 NGN will be awarded to the highest scorer in the leaderboard within the paying place, if there are multiple winners then 'dead heat’ rule applies.

A tiebreaker will be used in a case where there are multiple winners.
A tiebreaker will be used in a case where there are multiple winners. AFP

To be in the paying place, users need to get at least 50% of the total leaderboard score attainable.

If the highest leaderboard score does not meet the paying place, no prize will be awarded. There will be no “rollovers” of the prize into subsequent rounds.

It is important to also note that:

Selections must be entered at the time the Game is available to play, and before the official start time of the first Game in each round. Any entry inadvertently accepted after the official start time of the first Selected Game will be declared void.

You are allowed only one entry per event
You are allowed only one entry per event AFP

There is a maximum of 1 online entry per user per round. Any entry inadvertently accepted more than this will be declared void.

To participate in the World Cup Challenge, you must be a legal resident of Nigeria.

100,000 NGN for a perfect score

If the highest leaderboard score does not meet the paying place, no prize will be awarded
If the highest leaderboard score does not meet the paying place, no prize will be awarded AFP

Yes, but 5 times at most.

Winning prizes will only be credited to a commercial bank account bearing the name on your account profile. Before this, we may request any Identification document to verify your identity and eligibility to participate in this promotion.

Pulse Sports Team

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo.

    'I'm bullet-proof' - Ironman Ronaldo reacts to criticism from explosive interview, threatens media

  • Qatar 2020: France vs Australia preview and prediction

    Qatar 2022: France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

  • FIFA World Cup Challenge by Pulse Sports

    Pulse Sports launch 'World Cup Challenge', to gift football fans N100,000

Recommended articles

'I'm bullet-proof' - Ironman Ronaldo reacts to criticism from explosive interview, threatens media

'I'm bullet-proof' - Ironman Ronaldo reacts to criticism from explosive interview, threatens media

Pulse Sports launch 'World Cup Challenge', to gift football fans N100,000

Pulse Sports launch 'World Cup Challenge', to gift football fans N100,000

Qatar 2022: France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Qatar 2022: France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 Preview, kick-off time, team news, H2H, prediction

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 Preview, kick-off time, team news, H2H, prediction

Find out the records broken after day one of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Find out the records broken after day one of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022: Iran World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Iran World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Why Bukayo Saka can be England’s key man

Qatar 2022: Why Bukayo Saka can be England’s key man

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

Watch Asisat Oshoala score for Barcelona in 8-0 win against Alaves

Watch Asisat Oshoala score for Barcelona in 8-0 win against Alaves

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award