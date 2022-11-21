Pulse Sports launch 'World Cup Challenge', to gift football fans N100,000

The promotion was launched on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and will run until Sunday, December 18, 2022 - the date for the final of the FIFA World Cup.

How does this work?

To become an Eligible Player, you must first, create a World Cup Challenge account. Fill in your predictions and more importantly, correctly answer a tie-breaker question. Points will be accumulated based on the outcome of user prediction.

No points will be assigned to the tiebreaker, it is only to select a winner if all predictions are gotten correctly.

To win the jackpot prize of 100,000 NGN, users need to get all predictions correctly and correctly answer the tiebreaker question; if there are multiple winners, the dead heat rule applies.

If no user can correctly predict the outcome of all the matches and tiebreaker, then 50,000 NGN will be awarded to the highest scorer in the leaderboard within the paying place, if there are multiple winners then 'dead heat’ rule applies.

To be in the paying place, users need to get at least 50% of the total leaderboard score attainable.

If the highest leaderboard score does not meet the paying place, no prize will be awarded. There will be no “rollovers” of the prize into subsequent rounds.

It is important to also note that:

Selections must be entered at the time the Game is available to play, and before the official start time of the first Game in each round. Any entry inadvertently accepted after the official start time of the first Selected Game will be declared void.

There is a maximum of 1 online entry per user per round. Any entry inadvertently accepted more than this will be declared void.

Who is eligible to play to win?

To participate in the World Cup Challenge, you must be a legal resident of Nigeria.

What is at stake?

100,000 NGN for a perfect score

Can a user win multiple times?

Yes, but 5 times at most.