Qatar 2022: Pogba, Mane & 5 other top stars missing out on the World Cup due to injuries

Playing in the tournament remains one of the biggest and most important goals for every football player on the planet.

AFP

But not everyone gets to achieve that goal, some are forced by injuries while others don't make it because of their respective countries.

Here is a list of the top seven players who will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to unfortunate injuries.

Karim Benzema (France)

The Real Madrid superstar is the latest player to be forced out of the tournament in Qatar with just hours to kick off.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Benzema confirmed that he had no choice but to give up after he was forced off France's training session by an injury.

AFP

The 34-year-old Ballon d'Or winner injured his left quadriceps following his first return to full training with his Les Bleus teammates on Saturday.

Benzema was also not a part of the French team that beat all comers to the World title in Russia four years ago.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

The Senegalese lionheart is the biggest name from Africa who will miss the World football party in Qatar.

AFP

Mane, who finished second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or list, was named to the Senegal squad but was forced to withdraw due to an injury two days before the competition kicks off.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich star played a key role as Senegal emerged as African champions for the first time in the AFCON2021.

The Teranga Lions were hoping to see their superstar inspire them in Qatar as they look to repeat that performance that saw them reach the last eight back in Korea & Japan in 2022.

Paul Pogba (France)

France appears to be the most hit with at least four of the players on the list capable of helping the country in Qatar.

AFP

Paul Pogba is probably the biggest name on this list, with the 29-year-old a key member of the French team that won the title four years ago.

But having gone under the knife in September to fix a knee problem, the former Manchester United star will be watching the competition from home.

France will have to defend their crown without one of its best midfielders.

N'Golo Kante (France)

Another important player in France's success story in Russia 2018, Kante, is a big miss in Qatar 2022.

Kante suffered a serious hamstring injury last month while playing for Chelsea, effectively ruling him out of the football fiesta in Qatar.

The 33-year-old formed a formidable partnership with Pogba in the middle of the park as France lifted the World Cup four years ago.

AFP

But this time, both superstars will watch their beloved country try to defend the title without them in Qatar.

Marco Reus (Germany)

What is a FIFA World Cup without a Marco Reus injury? The Borussia Dortmund star has been that unlucky.

AFP

Reus is not a World champion simply because an injury denied him the chance to be part of the victorious German team that lifted the title back in 2014.

Eight years later and in-form, the 33-year-old was looking forward to finally representing his nation at the World Cup.

However, he will miss another FIFA World Cup due to an injury after a recurrence of an ankle injury.

Christopher Nkunku (France)

The RB Leipzig superstar has been at the peak of his form for his club and was looking forward to the tournament in Qatar.

Christopher Nkunku expectedly made the France team for the World Cup but was forced off by a knee injury last week.

AFP

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form for Leipzig, with only compatriot Kylian Mbappe, the only one from Europe's top five leagues to have scored more goals (58) since the start of last season. He has netted 52 in 75 games.

Jojo Wallacott (Ghana)

While there are reports that the Black Stars shot-stopper will be with his teammates in Qatar, Jojo Wallacott would have preferred to be on the pitch.

AFP

However, that will not be the case for the Charlton Athletic goalkeeper, who Will miss the competition due to a finger injury.

It seems Ghana has found a capable replacement for him Wallacott, who was left out of the team less than a week before kickoff.