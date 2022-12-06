Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paulo Bento has decided to walk away from his position as South Korea manager after the 4-1 defeat to Brazil

South Korea manager Paulo Bento has left his position
South Korea manager Paulo Bento has left his position

Recommended articles

Paulo Bento has stood down as South Korea’s manager after their 4-1 defeat by Brazil in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Bento, 53, has been in charge of the South Korea national team since 2018.

He won 35 of his 57 matches in charge, but South Korea suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2019 Asian Cup and could not upset the odds against Brazil in Qatar.

Former South Korea manager Paulo Bento
Former South Korea manager Paulo Bento AFP

Following that defeat, Bento said: “I have just announced to the players and the president of the federation that this is a decision I took in September.

“It is set in stone and I have confirmed it. I have to thank everyone for everything they have done.”

He added: “From now onwards we have to think about the future. I’m going to rest and we have to see what will happen after I rest.”

South Korea beat Portugal in dramatic fashion to seal their spot in the World Cup knockout stage following a 3-2 defeat by Ghana in the previous match.

But Brazil turned on the style on Monday, scoring four first-half goals before Paik Seung-ho managed a late consolation.

“We have to congratulate Brazil because they were better than us,” Bento said

More from category

  • Bukayo Saka has been a key player for England at the world cup in Qatar

    Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

  • South Korea manager Paulo Bento has left his position

    Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat

  • Yemi Olanrewaju, Enyimba's assistant coach.

    NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Enyimba's coach Yema says the Peoples' Elephant wants to win, admits Rangers will be tough

Recommended articles

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat

Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Enyimba's coach Yema says the Peoples' Elephant wants to win, admits Rangers will be tough

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Enyimba's coach Yema says the Peoples' Elephant wants to win, admits Rangers will be tough

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Neymar on the verge of legendary goal scoring record

Neymar on the verge of legendary goal scoring record

2024 Youth Winter Olympics: Nigeria Junior Curling team arrives Finland for qualifiers 

2024 Youth Winter Olympics: Nigeria Junior Curling team arrives Finland for qualifiers 

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: 3SC boss Ogunbote reacts to facing Insurance, ex-clubs Rangers & Enyimba

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: 3SC boss Ogunbote reacts to facing Insurance, ex-clubs Rangers & Enyimba

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome