Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat

Paulo Bento has stood down as South Korea’s manager after their 4-1 defeat by Brazil in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Bento, 53, has been in charge of the South Korea national team since 2018.

He won 35 of his 57 matches in charge, but South Korea suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2019 Asian Cup and could not upset the odds against Brazil in Qatar.

Following that defeat, Bento said: “I have just announced to the players and the president of the federation that this is a decision I took in September.

“It is set in stone and I have confirmed it. I have to thank everyone for everything they have done.”

He added: “From now onwards we have to think about the future. I’m going to rest and we have to see what will happen after I rest.”

South Korea beat Portugal in dramatic fashion to seal their spot in the World Cup knockout stage following a 3-2 defeat by Ghana in the previous match.

But Brazil turned on the style on Monday, scoring four first-half goals before Paik Seung-ho managed a late consolation.