Qatar 2022: Now or Never for Lionel Messi

Despite enjoying an exceptional footballing career, a group-stage exit in Qatar could remove Messi from all GOAT debates

Lionel Messi must perform against Mexico
Lionel Messi must perform against Mexico

As Argentina prepare to take on Mexico, only one result is acceptable. A win. The result against Saudi Arabia was something out of a story book. The kind of result that should never have been allowed to happen. Dumbfounding to say the least, especially when you look at the array of stars on display for Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez after Argentina's defeat to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez after Argentina's defeat to Saudi Arabia AFP

Against Mexico, there can be no room for complacency, not when you have the best footballer in the world on your team. Messi has often been scrutinized perhaps unfairly for his performances for Argentina, which may appear foolish when viewed from a purely statistical lens.

He has scored 92 goals for his country, a staggering return when you consider the unpredictability of International football. The Copa América triumph was in some way, a great way to get the monkey off his back. He had finally led his Nation to an international trophy but privately, he would love to add a World Cup to it.

Messi scored against Saudi Arabia from the penalty spot but his overall play was not what we have come to expect. It is as simple as, Messi plays well, Argentina wins.

There is very little room for error, it has to be a perfect performance and if it is not, they have to win.

Lionel Messi scoring for Argentina
Lionel Messi scoring for Argentina AFP

Messi’s greatness lies not only in his supreme football abilities but also his consistency. Year after year he has scored, created, carried. He will be asked to do it again and he must respond to lift his Country over a potential embarrassing exit.

