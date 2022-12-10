ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Neymar hints at international retirement following World Cup exit

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Brazil icon Neymar has said he cannot guarantee that he will continue playing international football following their shock World Cup exit to Croatia.

Neymar in tears after Brazil are knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia
Neymar in tears after Brazil are knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Brazil and Neymar were eliminated from the World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties. This quarterfinals exit marks yet another disappointing campaign. Neymar, who is now 30, has hinted that he may retire from the international scene.

Brazil players looking dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup by Croatia
Brazil players looking dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup by Croatia AFP

Speaking after the loss, he said: "I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100% that I will return. I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team."

Neymar has become a key player for Brazil since he made his senior debut in 2010 but is yet to win the World Cup. His goal against Croatia saw him draw level with Pele on 77 goals for the national side, but it was not enough to get Brazil the victory.

Neymar will take some time to consider his international future with Brazil
Neymar will take some time to consider his international future with Brazil AFP

He will possibly want to stay on to make that goalscoring record his own, outrightly. With world beaters and new talent emerging for Brazil, Neymar will still be relied upon to provide leadership, if he chooses to stay on.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Neymar in tears after Brazil are knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia

    QATAR 2022: Neymar hints at international retirement following World Cup exit

  • Argentina overcame adversity to reach the last four of the World Cup

    QATAR 2022: Messi makes history with Argentina as Netherlands pay the penalty in World Cup quarterfinal

  • Reactions as Croatia defeat Brazil on penalties to qualify for World Cup semifinals

    WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Who is going to tell Pele?' - Reactions as Croatia edge Brazil in sudden death to qualify for World Cup semis

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Neymar hints at international retirement following World Cup exit

QATAR 2022: Neymar hints at international retirement following World Cup exit

QATAR 2022: Messi makes history with Argentina as Netherlands pay the penalty in World Cup quarterfinal

QATAR 2022: Messi makes history with Argentina as Netherlands pay the penalty in World Cup quarterfinal

QATAR 2022: 'Blame Van Dijk' - Reactions as Messi and Martinez inspires Argentina past Netherlands to World Cup semifinal

QATAR 2022: 'Blame Van Dijk' - Reactions as Messi and Martinez inspires Argentina past Netherlands to World Cup semifinal

QATAR 2022: Neymar's goal not enough for Brazil as Croatia dance their way into World Cup semifinal

QATAR 2022: Neymar's goal not enough for Brazil as Croatia dance their way into World Cup semifinal

Shooting Stars wins maiden edition of NPFL Preseason tourney

Shooting Stars wins maiden edition of NPFL Preseason tourney

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

Austin Eguavoen reveals his plans for the Super Eagles after World Cup failure

Austin Eguavoen reveals his plans for the Super Eagles after World Cup failure

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie celebrates new contract with Houston Dash

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie celebrates new contract with Houston Dash

Roger Federer reveals he was denied access to Wimbledon

Roger Federer reveals he was denied access to Wimbledon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium