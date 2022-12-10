QATAR 2022: Neymar hints at international retirement following World Cup exit

Brazil and Neymar were eliminated from the World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties. This quarterfinals exit marks yet another disappointing campaign. Neymar, who is now 30, has hinted that he may retire from the international scene.

Speaking after the loss, he said: "I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100% that I will return. I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team."

Neymar's Brazil legacy

Neymar has become a key player for Brazil since he made his senior debut in 2010 but is yet to win the World Cup. His goal against Croatia saw him draw level with Pele on 77 goals for the national side, but it was not enough to get Brazil the victory.

