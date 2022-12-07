QATAR 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h

Louis Van Gaal's men eased past the USA in their round of 16 thanks to goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries despite Haji Wright's goal for the Americans. This is the Netherlands' first quarter-final since they reached the semi-final in 2014, losing on penalties to Argentina.

Meanwhile, this is Argentina's third quarter-final in the World Cup between 2010-2022. Lionel Scaloni's men have grown into the tournament after suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat in their opening game against Saudi Arabia. The two-time world Champions defeated Poland and Mexico 2-0 to finish top of their group before edging out Australia in the second round.

Both sides are no strangers to each other, having met six times at the World Cup.

The Netherlands hold the edge with three wins, including that 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals at France 1998. Argentina have won one, which came in the 1978 World Cup final.

The Netherlands

Memphis Depay

The Netherlands will have a host of star names when they take on Argentina, but all eyes will be on Memphis Depay. The Barcelona star started the campaign slowly as he built up his fitness. However, Depay finally arrived in the second round match against the USA, scoring the opener in the Netherlands 3-1 win.

Depay lit up qualifying under van Gaal, scoring 12 goals and recording six assists in 10 matches. He's one of the Netherlands' most seasoned goalscorers in international play. If things click, he could be the x-factor against Lionel Scaloni's men.

Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is another player who will be key for the Netherlands. Van Dijk's leadership and calmness will be very important against an Argentine attack controlled by the dangerous Lionel Messi. The former Southampton star can also be a threat for the Oranje's from set-pieces. This is Van Dijk's first major tournament with the Netherlands, and he will be eager to finish on a high.

Argentina

Lionel Messi

As for Argentina, they will look to their talisman and captain, Lionel Messi. Messi has been key for Argentina in this tournament despite his advanced years. With three goals and one assist, the Paris Saint Germain star is why Argentina are in their first quarter-final of the World Cup since 2014.

Almost every Argentina play passes through Messi. If La Albiceleste are to get just their second win over the Netherlands in the World Cup.

Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo de Paul was a pivotal player in the Argentina squad that won the Copa America in 2021, but he has been largely disappointing so far in Qatar. However, he had his best game of the tournament against Australia. De Paul was not shy to go into challenges and contributed going forward.

A similar display will be key on Friday if Argentina are to reach the semi-final.

Lionel Scaloni received criticism after Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia, but his side have gotten better since then. The former international arrived at a time when Argentina were struggling with an identity crisis, but he has transformed the fortunes of the team around, leading them to the Copa America title last year.

As for The Netherlands, This is Van Gaal's third spell with the national side. He was in charge the last time the team qualified for the World Cup, leading them to the semi-final, where they lost to Argentina.

However, the Dutchman was reappointed after Frank De Boer was sacked following the team's round of 16 exit at the Euros last year. The Oranjes are unbeaten since Van Gaal was appointed as the new boss and will be eager to maintain that record against a familiar foe on Friday.

Netherlands vs Argentina prediction

This will definitely be a close game, but the Netherlands have shown more quality than Argentina in this tournament.