QATAR 2022: Moroccan defender regrets missing out on World Cup

Adam Masina opens up about missing out on Morocco's World Cup squad.

Moroccan defender Adam Masina has spoken recently about how the Atlas Lion's exploits in Qatar 2022 make him feel after missing out on the 26-man squad due to an injury.

Morocco have made history in Qatar 2022 becoming the first African team to reach the semi-final of a World Cup. The Atlas Lions have punched above their weight all tournament, winning a group that contained Croatia and Belgium, and seeing off heavyweights like Portugal and Spain in the knockout round.

However, Adam Masina has not been part of this storied success because he injured his cruciate ligament in action for Udinese, and had to undergo reconstructive surgery that rules him out until April 2023

Masina was a regular for Morocco before his injury, winning 16 Caps for Morocco since 2021 when he switched nationalities from Italy where he played at the U21 level.

&quot;It is not an easy moment for me,&quot; Masina who missed out on Walid Regragui&rsquo;s World Cup squad due to an injury to his cruciate ligament on August the 31st, 2022 in a 1-0 win against Fiorentina told Supersport.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery in Rome to reconstruct the cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee ruling him out until April 2023.

Adam Masina stretched off injured
Adam Masina stretched off injured AFP

"Knowing that I could be there...But I feel a very, very strong emotion when I look at my teammates, especially with this team mentality that we have built and that is reaching the top.

"It hurts me not to be there, but I see a great team that defends itself from start to finish and attacks when it can. On the one hand I suffer, on the I am proud of the other." Masina expressed his sadness but is very happy with the progress the team has made in the World Cup so far.

United States midfielder WESTON MCKENNIE 8 fights for the ball against Morocco defender ADAM MASINA 3 during an International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. United States 3:0 Morocco Cincinnati United States
United States midfielder WESTON MCKENNIE 8 fights for the ball against Morocco defender ADAM MASINA 3 during an International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. United States 3:0 Morocco Cincinnati United States AFP

"In two months Regragui rebuilt a team based on his ideas about football. At this time, he completely changed the team and built it in his image and likeness,"

The former Watford defender did not hesitate to praise the excellent work Regragui has done shaping up the Atlas Lions into the team that is now the first and only African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

