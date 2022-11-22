QATAR 2022

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Joba Ogunwale
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the morning coverage of our matchday three of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Qatar 2022 Matchday LIVE

11:22

Messi has the ball in the back of the net for the second time but this time, it was ruled out for offside.

11:21

Here's a stat for you. Lionel Messi is the second oldest Argentina player in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, people are questioning the penalty awarded to Argentina.
11:19

Credit to Saudi Arabia. Since they fell behind, they have been the better team. Herve Renard's work is clearly showing.

Argentina have four player over the age of 30 in their lineup
11:09

Argentina 1-0 Saudi Arabia. It is that man, as expected. Messi coolly sent the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper the wrong way to put La Albiceleste ahead.

11:04

It has been all Argentina and they now have a penalty following a VAR review. What a start.

11:01

First chance Argentina!. Lionel Messi almost put the two-time World champions ahead with a snap finish but Al Owais did brilliantly to push his effort away. What a start that would have been.

11:00

Kick-off! Saudi Arabia gets us underway.

10:57

By the way, for the Millennials, I am sure the timing of this match reminds you of Korea/Japan 2022.

10:56

10:56

10:54

This is Messi's fifth World Cup, but his last chance to win the only trophy missing from his collection. He wants it, but will he get it?

Here is how the two teams line-up. Lionel Messi leads Argentina out with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez in goal. Meanwhile, Salem Al Dawsari starts for Saudi Arabia.
10:43

Argentina get the action underway this morning as they take on Saudi Arabia before Tunisia will aim to avoid Senegal's fate as they face Denmark. Mexico kick off the evening action against Poland before defending Champions France roundup the action with a clash against Australia.

10:05

Today promises to be another exciting round of action after we saw England, The Netherlands pick up their first wins yesterday.

doczytaj więcej
Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.

