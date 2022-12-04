Qatar 2022: Mbappe solidifies 'best player in the world' status as France demolish Poland

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

France defeated Poland 3-1 thanks to a masterful performance from Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe put on a world class performance to help France reach the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar
Kylian Mbappe put on a world class performance to help France reach the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar

Recommended articles

Didier Deschamps made nine changes from the Tunisia game, returning to the XI that beat Denmark eight days ago. Raphael Varane and Aurelien Tchouameni are the only men who started on Wednesday.

The Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz makes two changes from the team that lost to Argentina. Sebastian Szymanski and Jakub Kaminski replace Krystian Bielik and Karol Swiderski, which could mean a switch to a back five.

Olivier Giroud looked certain to open the scoring early on as he arrived to tap in a back post cross from Ousmane Dembele into an open goal, but he could not reach it in time. However, just before half-time, he moved ahead of Thierry Henry as France all-time top leading scorer with a superb turn and shot, his 52nd for Les Bleus.

Olivier Giroud celebrates after opening the scoring for France against Poland
Olivier Giroud celebrates after opening the scoring for France against Poland AFP

Mbappe drew the defence to him and slid the ball through into the path of Giroud, who grabbed the inch of space he needed to clip the ball past Szczesny and net his third goal of the tournament.

As France continued to dominate proceedings, it was clear a second goal would arrive sooner rather than later. Mbappe who looked like a man on a mission, doubled the lead for france with 15 minutes remaining with an unstoppable powerful strike into the corner.

Mbappe scoring a wonderful goal to give France a 3-0 lead against Poland in the World Cup
Mbappe scoring a wonderful goal to give France a 3-0 lead against Poland in the World Cup AFP

Mbappe is easily one of the best footballers on the planet and this World Cup has just been further proof of his greatness at such a young age. He made sure of safe passage for France by adding another brilliantly taken goal with a curled finish into the far top right corner, his fifth of the tournament.

A handball by Dayot Upamecano gave Lewandowski a chance of scoring a consolation goal for Poland with a penalty that was first saved by Lloris before being retaken and scored by the Barcelona man.

Robert Lewandowski scoring a consolation goal for Poland from the penalty spot in their 3-1 World Cup defeat to France
Robert Lewandowski scoring a consolation goal for Poland from the penalty spot in their 3-1 World Cup defeat to France AFP

The result means France will continue their World Cup title defence in the quarterfinals against the winners of England and Senegal, who play later on Sunday.

More from category

  • Qatar 2022 Live

    England vs Senegal Live

  • Kylian Mbappe put on a world class performance to help France reach the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar

    Qatar 2022: Mbappe solidifies 'best player in the world' status as France demolish Poland

  • Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 preview: Brazil vs South Korea

    Round of 16 preview: Can Brazil prevent a k-drama by South Korea after Cameroon shocker?

Recommended articles

England vs Senegal Live

England vs Senegal Live

Round of 16 preview: Can Brazil prevent a k-drama by South Korea after Cameroon shocker?

Round of 16 preview: Can Brazil prevent a k-drama by South Korea after Cameroon shocker?

Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal

Reactions to Mbappe as France beat Poland 3-1, advance to World Cup quarterfinal

Qatar 2022: Mbappe solidifies 'best player in the world' status as France demolish Poland

Qatar 2022: Mbappe solidifies 'best player in the world' status as France demolish Poland

Cricket: Nigeria win three out of three in world cup qualifier, record highest T20i score

Cricket: Nigeria win three out of three in world cup qualifier, record highest T20i score

Actions begin at the ITTF World Youth Championships as Nigeria Misses out

Actions begin at the ITTF World Youth Championships as Nigeria Misses out

France vs Poland live

France vs Poland live

Qatar 2022: How you can bet and win on Brazil vs South Korea

Qatar 2022: How you can bet and win on Brazil vs South Korea

Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (13)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages