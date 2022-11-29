QATAR 2022

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Manchester United attacker was England's star player as the Three Lions handed Wales a football lesson at the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace as England booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Marcus Rashford scored a brace as England booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Marcus Rashford's brace in between Phil Foden's strike helped England to an emphatic 3-0 win over Wales in their World Cup Group B encounter at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

England had started their campaign with a 6-2 win over Iran before a disappointing 0-0 draw against the USA in their second group game.

The Three Lions went into the clash against their British rivals needing a point to book their spot in the round of 16 and a win to finish as group winners.

As expected, England dominated the game right from the first whistle, but despite their dominance, Gareth Southgate's men created little in the opening half.

The 1966 champions' only chance of the half fell to Rashford, who was played through by Harry Kane, but the Manchester United man was denied by Danny Ward in Wales' goal.

Rashford's effort was England's only chance of the first half as both sides went into the break with the scores tied.

The second half was a different story, though, as England turned on the screw. The Three Lions took the lead five minutes into the second half through an unstoppable free-kick from Rashford after Phil Foden was fouled on the edge of the box.

One became two a minute later as Kane set up Foden with a brilliant square ball for England's second. It got worse for Wales as Rashford scored his second and England's third with a shot that went through Ward's legs.

The strike was his third in the competition, making him the first Manchester United player since Bobby Charlton to score three goals at a major international tournament.

England had more chances to add to their tally but could not convert. However, it did not matter as the result secured their spot in the round of 16 as group winners.

The Three Lions will now meet Senegal in the second round clash after the African champions finished second in group A following their win over Ecuador.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.

More from category

  • Reactions to Rashford, Foden as England beat Wales to set up Senegal meeting in knockout stages

    Reactions to Rashford, Foden as England beat Wales to set up Senegal meeting in knockout stages

  • Marcus Rashford scored a brace as England booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

  • Senegal become the first African side to qualify for the round of 16

    Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

Recommended articles

Reactions to Rashford, Foden as England beat Wales to set up Senegal meeting in knockout stages

Reactions to Rashford, Foden as England beat Wales to set up Senegal meeting in knockout stages

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Senegal become first African country to reach the second round with victory over Ecuador

Wales vs England live, Iran vs USA live

Wales vs England live, Iran vs USA live

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Security man for a reason' - Reactions as Koulibaly sends Senegal to knockout round

'Security man for a reason' - Reactions as Koulibaly sends Senegal to knockout round

Qatar 2022: Ghana's black stars' lethal finishing, Kylian Mbappe's dominance, and the craziest stats from the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Ghana's black stars' lethal finishing, Kylian Mbappe's dominance, and the craziest stats from the World Cup

Ecuador vs Senegal Live

Ecuador vs Senegal Live

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Ronaldo and Partey will be key when Portugal take on Gjan
QATAR 2022

Portugal vs Ghana: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h