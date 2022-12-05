QATAR 2022: Japan vs Croatia Live

Hello and good day, welcome to our live coverage of today's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup games. Follow all the action here.

Japan vs Croatia World Cup Round of 16 Liveblog
Japan vs Croatia World Cup Round of 16 Liveblog

Good afternoon, everyone. It's the fifth match of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 stages today.

Four countries have so far qualified for the Quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

The Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 to book their place in the Quarter Finals against Argentina who overcame Australia 2-1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, defending champions France crushed Poland 3-1 on Sunday and will now face the Three Lions of England in the Quarter Finals after the latter defeated the Teranaga Lions of Senegal 3-0

However, our feature game today is the fifth match of the World Cup Round of 16 stages. Japan takes on the 2018 finalists Croatia, and the venue is the Al-Janoub Stadium. Kick-off is by 4:00 PM WAT.

JAP vs CRO: So far, we haven't seen any upsets in the Round of 16 stages at this year's World Cup. Could that be a different case today?...It remains to be seen.

JAP vs CRO: Team News is already out for both teams. Let's see how they both line up.

JAP vs CRO: We're five minutes away from kick-off at the Al Janoub Stadium.

