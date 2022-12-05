QATAR 2022: Japan vs Croatia Live

Four countries have so far qualified for the Quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

The Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 to book their place in the Quarter Finals against Argentina who overcame Australia 2-1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, defending champions France crushed Poland 3-1 on Sunday and will now face the Three Lions of England in the Quarter Finals after the latter defeated the Teranaga Lions of Senegal 3-0

However, our feature game today is the fifth match of the World Cup Round of 16 stages. Japan takes on the 2018 finalists Croatia, and the venue is the Al-Janoub Stadium. Kick-off is by 4:00 PM WAT.

JAP vs CRO: So far, we haven't seen any upsets in the Round of 16 stages at this year's World Cup. Could that be a different case today?...It remains to be seen.

JAP vs CRO: Team News is already out for both teams. Let's see how they both line up.