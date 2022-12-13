ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco: World Cup 2022 semifinal prediction and match preview

The first time these sides met - in January 1999 - France went into the game with the tag 'World champions', and defeated Morocco 1-0. On Wednesday, they go in again as the world's reigning champions.

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal preview: France vs Morocco
Having come this far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans of both France and Morocco will have already started fancying their chances of being crowned as the champions of the world.

For the defending champions, progressing to this weekend's final will see them only a step closer to retaining the World Cup title that they lifted four years ago in Russia.

For Africa's last team standing whose achievements in Qatar are so far, groundbreaking, they will go into their semifinal clash at the Al Bayt Stadium with the mindset that another surprising victory could see them further etch their names into immortality.

Morocco is the first African country to reach the semi-final at the FIFA World Cup
Wednesday's clash will be the third-ever meeting between both nations, with the last two ending in a win and a draw.

The first time both nations met - in a friendly in 1998 - France edged the African nation to a 1-0 win. Les Blues had at the time, gone into the match with the tag of 'World champions' - a pretty similar tag they bear going into Wednesday's encounter.

The second meeting in 2007 would end on an even note with both teams, scoring two goals each.

Having finished top of their groups in Qatar after victories over Australia and Denmark: for France, and Belgium and Canada: for Morocco, and a defeat and a draw against Tunisia (2-1 vs France), and Croatia (0-0 vs Morocco), both sides progressed to the knockout stages.

France after losing in their final group game against Tunisia, went on to also defeat Poland (3-1) and England (2-1) in the round of 16 and quarterfinal, respectively, to secure a place in the last 4.

France are the reigning champions of the world, and will look to retain the title by defeating Morocco and progressing to the final to do the same against Argentina or Croatia
Morocco, on their own path to this stage, stunned Spain on penalties in their round of 16 game before proceeding to pull off a historic quarterfinal win over favourites Portugal.

Kylian Mbappe has at every point in this competition, continued to show why he is one of the highly rated players in the world. Despite being one of the younger players in the tournament, the 23-year-old outrightly tops the tournament's scoring chart with five goals, averaging a goal in every game he's played. Mbappe's two assists also mean that he's joint-second on the chart for providers.

France forwards Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud
On the receiving end of most of Mbappe's final passes is Olivier Giroud who has so far, equaled and surpassed the all-time scoring record for France. With four goals in his last four matches in Qatar, Giroud is not only competing with his countryman for the golden boot but is as dangerous as him going into Wednesday's clash with Morocco.

Talented Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi produced one of the tournament highlights with a panenka penalty to eliminate Spain, but now, his focus will firmly be on defending when he lines up for the African side in a position his PSG teammate Mbappe, will mostly attack from.

Achraf Hakimi (L) celebrates with Youssef En Neysri after his goal against Portugal
While it is up to Hakimi to keep Mbappe frustrated, and unable to find the back of the net, it will be up to Youssef En Nesyri in Morocco's attack to take on the chances he gets and replicate what he did in his side's quarterfinal win over Portugal. En Neysri was also on the scoresheet as Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 in the group stage to secure a Group F winner finish.

Didier Deschamps on their opponents: “They deserve to be here, it’s logical. They’ve only conceded one goal in five games. Not many people expected them at this level, but they are here, and it’s not a surprise.”

Didier Deschamps, head coach of France, reacts during a press conference at the Qatar 2022 World Cup
France's possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Walid Regragui on Morocco's mindset: "We won't make an anti-Mbappe plan because unfortunately, there isn't just him. They [France] are two champions, who won’t be giving away any gifts."

Walid Regragui is making African football history in Qatar
Morocco's possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Permit me to say, before anything I am African. There is that huge tendency to want to tilt towards Morocco out of sentiments, but France looks unstoppable at the moment. Regragui has set up his team in such a way that they defend finely, and if the defending champions can't nick a 1-0 win in normal regulation time or extra time, expect this game to be settled by penalties. At this point, anyone should win it.

