QATAR 2022
World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada
Welcome to our live coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Today is day 4 of the competition and I'd be your guide for the last two games of the day. I am Jidechi Chidiezie.
Recommended articles
doczytaj więcej
More from category
-
Kylian Mbappe surpasses Ahmed Musa's World Cup record
-
World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada
-
Reactions as Takuma Asano inspires Japan to comeback win against Germany