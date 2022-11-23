QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Welcome to our live coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Today is day 4 of the competition and I'd be your guide for the last two games of the day. I am Jidechi Chidiezie.

World Cup live blog
18:58

FULL-TIME! 

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

18:52

GOAL! Its the seventh one of the night and Alvaro Morata finally gets his name on the scoresheet after latching on to a precise through ball from Dani Olmo. Its now Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

18:50

90' There will be 8 minutes of added time. Enough for Spain to pile more misery on Costa Rico?

18:49

GOAL! Another one! Spain get their sixth of the game from Carlos Soler who taps in easily after Keylor Navas spills a low cross into the box. Its now 6-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium

18:45

We have barely five minutes in regulation time to go, and Costa Rica are YET to get their first shot in this game.

Goal Attempts: 12-0

On Target: 0-0

85' Spain 5-0 Costa Rica
twitter.com
18:34

GOAL! Oh my Gavi! What goal that is! The Barcelona youngster receives a lofted pass at the edge of the box and finishes brilliantly with a half volley! Spain are cruising over Costa Rica in Doha, its 5-0!

18:29

Here's one last change for Spain

twitter.com
18:24

Another double change for Spain, and Keita Balde will come on to make his international debut appearance

twitter.com
18:21

A double substitution for Costa Rica

twitter.com
18:16

Spain substitution: This is where the day will end for Ferran Torres. There will be no hat-trick for him

twitter.com
18:14

GOAL! Costa Rica just cannot cope, its 4! Ferran Torres gets his brace after receiving a pass at the edge of the box from Gavi. He finishes finely with a twirl past an on rushing Keylor Navas. Its Spain 4-0 Costa Rica

18:05

46' We are now underway with the second half. Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

17:50

HALF-TIME!

Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

17:49

SO CLOSE! Spain almost make it four before the break as Gavi puts Marco Asencio through on goal, however, his attempt was blocked

17:46

45+2' The possession of the game currently stands at 83% - 17%

17:45

45' There will be 5 added minutes for Spain and Costa Rica to see off this half

twitter.com
17:35

Gentle reminder that the last time that Spain played Costa Rica (in a friendly game in November 2017), it ended 5-0

35' Spain 3-0 Costa Rica
17:31

30' Half an hour gone and Luis Enrique's sides are already three goals up. What a start its been so far

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 5-0

On Target: 3-0

Blocked Shots: 0-0

Free kicks: 1-3

Corner kicks: 2-0

Yellow Cards: 0-0

17:30

GOAL! Easy, simple, its 3! Ferran Torres converts the penalty, sending Keylor Navas the wrong way. Its Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

17:29

IT'S A PENALTY FOR SPAIN! Jordi Alba is the man brought down in Costa Rica's box

17:21

GOAL! Its Marco Asencioooooo! The Spaniard get himself to Jordi Alba cross and produces an accurate strike into the bottom right corner, and past Keylor Navas. Its Spain 2-0 Costa Rica

17:11

GOAL! What a start for the 2010 champions! Dani Olmo scores with a brilliant finish having receiving a deflected lofted pass from Gavi. Spain lead Cost Rica in Doha, 1-0

17:00

1' We are now underway at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

17:00

1' KICK-OFF!

Spain 0-0 Costa Rica

twitter.com
16:50

SOMETHING TO NOTE:

Costa Rica have conceded one goal or none in ten of their last 11 competitive outings.

Costa Rica's captain and goalkeeper Keylor Navas
16:45

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Nov 2017: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica (int. friendly)

Jun 2015: Spain 2-1 Costa Rica (int. friendly)

Nov 2011: Costa Rica 2-2 Spain (int. friendly)

MATCH FORM HEADING INTO THE WORLD CUP:

Jordan 1-3 Spain

Portugal 0-1 Spain

Spain 1-2 Switzerland

---

Costa Rica 2-0 Nigeria

Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica

South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica

16:42

Spain XI: And these are the men Luis Enrique have named to start this game

twitter.com
16:40

Costa Rica XI: PSG's Keylor Navas is the man in goal for the North Americans

twitter.com
16:37

Now, here is how the starting XI for both teams look like

16:36

Find our preview on the first game of the day by clicking here: Spain vs Costa Rica

16:34

We have two more games to wrap up day four of the tournament, and Groups E and F
By 5 pm, its SPAIN vs COSTA RICA

By 8 pm, it will be BELGIUM vs CANADA

16:32

The first two games of the day saw:
In Group E: Japan came from behind to stun 2014 world champions Germany
In Group F: Morocco shared the spoils with Croatia

Germany 1-2 Japan
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
16:30

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can call me Jidechi, and I'd be your guide for today's final two matches

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media.

