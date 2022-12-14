QATAR 2022: Defending champions France end Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar

The defending champions defeated the historic Atlas Lions of Morocco 2-0 to set up a mouthwatering final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

AFP

Theo Hernandez and super-sub Randal Kolo Muani were the heroes for Les Blues after scoring in either half to lead France to back-to-back World Cup finals.

The second semi-final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw holders France battle history makers and the surprise package, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, at the Al Bayt Stadium for a place in the final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

These are two sides looking to make history, France are looking to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles after five-time winners, Brazil, while Morocco want to break more records after becoming the first team from Africa to reach the last four.

Team News

FRANCE XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Konate, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Fofana; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

MOROCCO XI (3-4-3): Bounou; Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss; Hakimi, Amrabat, Ounahi, Mazraoui; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

The defending champions have made two changes to their team due to illnesses as Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot have made way for Ibrahima Konate and Youssef Fofana.

Morocco have also made two changes to the team that sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal home, Aguerd and Mazraoui coming in for Attiat-Allah and Amallah.

First Half

Early Goal for France

Morocco started confidently but suffered an early setback when France opened the scoring in the fifth minute. An unusual uncertainty in the Moroccan defense allowed Les Bleus to take the lead after Theo Hernandez kept his composure to stylishly fire past Bounou. Hernandez became the first player to score against the Atlas Lions at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

AFP

Morocco looked to get back swiftly into the game five minutes after going behind as Ounahi tested Lloris with an excellent effort. However, the veteran goalkeeper was alert and said 'not today' with a superb one-handed save.

SCARY MOMENT!

France almost doubled their advantage in the 17th minute but Giroud watched as his effort came off the post as the Atlas Lions survive.

AFP

SUBSTITUTION

Things went from bad to worse for Morocco as they were forced into an early substitution when the reliable centre-back left the pitch due to an injury. He was replaced by Selim Amallah in the 21st minute.

Nine minutes before the break, Achraf Hakimi had to be alert to stop club mate Kylian Mbappe from adding to the score line after he was called to clear a goal-bound effort from six yards.

UNLUCKY EL!

Morocco were almost back in the game on the stroke of halftime with an excellent acrobatic strike from inside the France box from Yamiq. The defender reacted quickest to a ball from Ziyech before unleashing a bicycle kick that came off the post.

AFP

HT: FRANCE 1-0 MOROCCO The defending champions take a narrow lead to the break with Hernandez's strike the difference between the two. Both sides could have added to the score line after hitting the post via Giroud and El Yamiq.

France will be happier of the two teams as they take a narrow lead at halftime while Morocco will have questions to answer after conceding their first goal in the competition when it mattered most.

Second Half

Morocco came into the second half all fired up, with the coach making a substitution before the start of the second 45 minutes.

The Lions started on the front foot and piled on the pressure in search of the decisive equaliser. But couldn’t find a way past the organised French back line.

The Atlas Lions have been able to keep Mbappe quiet in the semifinal but still trailed 1-0 heading into the final 15 minutes of the game.

SUCKER PUNCH!

But with 11 minutes left to play, Mbappe was involved as France sealed the deal with the second goal of the game.

Substitute, Randal Kolo, with easiest finishes doubled the advantage after superb work from Mbappe, who danced around a sea of Moroccan defenders before his attempt led to a loose ball that Kolo ran unto to poke home.

AFP

FT: France 2-0 Morocco