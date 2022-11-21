LIVE BLOG

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Jidechi Chidiezie
Sports  >  Football

Its day two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup! Hello and welcome, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie. I'd be bringing you live coverage from Qatar for today's Group A and B games.

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup live blog

15:10

MATCH STATS AT HALF-TIME

Goal Attempts: 8-1

On Target: 4-0

Blocked Shots: 1-0

Freekicks: 9-4

Corner kicks: 4-0

Yellow Cards: 0-1

14:59

HALF-TIME!

England 3-0 IR Iran

14:56

Iran get their closest chance so far, but Alireza Jahanbakhsh balloons the lofted pass into the box, over the crossbar

14:46

There will be 14 minutes of added time. Largely due to the time spent in treating Alireza Beiranvand

14:46

GOAL! Its 3! What a goal by Sterling! A counter attack sees Harry Kane plays the ball into the box, and then, Raheem Sterling gets on the end of it to put it past Hosseini

14:43

GOAL! It number two for England, and its Saka! Harry Maguire gets his head to a corner kick and sets it for Bukayo Saka who lashes a left footed shot into the top right. It's England 2-0 IR Iran

14:40

This is what it means for the 19-year-old

14:35

GOAL! Its Jude Bellingham!!! The Borussia Dortmund man connects to a clever lofted pass from Luke Shaw and easily beat the keeper with a header. The English lead the Iranians, its 1-0

14:33

HITS THE CROSSBAR! Harry Maguire gets his header to an England corner, but it hits the crossbar. That should have been the lead there

14:30

Half and hour gone in Al Rayyan

England 0-0 IR Iran

14:30

CLOSE! England almost find the opener, however, Mason Mount's shot that flies just wide of the right post and hits the side of the net

14:19

Substitution for IR Iran: Alireza Beiranvand will no longer continue and Carlos Queiroz replaces him with Hossein Hosseini.

14:17

Beiranvand is down again. Looks like he cannot continue. Fun fact about the Iranian goalkeeper: He holds the record for the longest throw in football (61m and 26mm = 66.7 yards)

14:15

15' Beiranvand is back on his feet and the game will resume now. England 0-0 IR Iran

14:11

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been on the ground for almost 5 minutes, requiring medical treatment,. New FIFA rules supports concussion injury whereby if a goalkeeper is forced out due to a collision, the substitution made does not count as one of the five subs. Call this "the free substitution"

14:01

And we're underway at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Its the first game for Group B and the second of the tournament

14:00

1' KICKOFF!

England 0-0 IR Iran

13:50

England’s captain Harry Kane scored two of their most recent four goals and is chasing history here as he hopes to become the first player to be a top/joint-top scorer in two separate World Cups.

13:45

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

It is worthy to note that this is the first meeting between England and Iran

MATCH FORM HEADING INTO THE WORLD CUP:

England 3-3 Germany

Italy 1-0 England

England 0-4 Hungary

---

Iran 0-2 Tunisia

Iran 1-0 Nicaragua

Iran 1-1 Senegal

13:43

England XI: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane lead the English in attack

13:41

Iran XI: Carlos Queiroz's first line up for the tournament

13:40

Now, here's how both teams will line up this afternoon

13:39

You can read our preview on the first game of the day by clicking here: England vs Iran

13:37

Day 2 of the competition will come with three games:

By 2 pm: ENGLAND vs IRAN

By 5 pm: SENEGAL vs NETHERLANDS

By 8 pm: USA vs WALES

13:33

Some highlights of Qatar's 2-0 defeat to Ecuador. They became the first hosts in the 92-year history of the competition to lose the opening game

Qatar vs Ecuador (0-2) || FIFA World Cup || Group A || 20-11-2022
13:32

Here's a quick one to refresh your memory about what went down on the first day of the tournament. Click here: DAY 1 ROUND UP

13:30

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can call me Jidechi, and I'd be your guide for today's set of matches

Jidechi Chidiezie

