Qatar 2022: Blue Samurai look to quench Red Fury as Japan take on Spain in final group game

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Group E will go down to the wire as Spain and Japan, two teams who had amazing opening games, vie for group superiority and a round of 16 berth.

Group E goes to the wire with Spain taking on Japan with qualification curches suling fan fair
Group E goes to the wire with Spain taking on Japan with qualification curches suling fan fair

Both teams could qualify with a draw, but after a crazy matchday 11, they will know that winning their game without having to worry about other fixtures is the best way to secure qualification into the round of 16, so the onus will be on both Spain and Japan to come out with a goal-getting mindset.

Recommended articles

Spain and Japan have never met in a competitive fixture, so 2022 will afford both countries the opportunity to start a new rival with a must-win group stage game, the matchstick that could ignite a keg of gunpowder.

Japan

Takuma Asano

Former Arsenal forward Takuma Asano scored one of the goals of the tournament to sink Germany in Japan’s first group game, and came off the bench against Costa Rica in their second game to add some much-needed life to an otherwise dull Japanese frontline.

Although he could not replicate his German heroics against Costa Rica, he gave another good account of himself, and, like Morata, could be in line to make his first start in the competition.

Spain

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has scored two goals from three shots on goal so far, a frankly ridiculous ratio of goals to shots. The former Real Madrid and current Atletico Madrid frontman has shown what he can bring to the team despite starting the first two group stage games from the bench, so he could finally be due a start with Spain seeking to see out qualification to the next round.

Morata has been Spain’s top scorer at all the competitions he has gone to and could be on his way to making it three out of three with another impressive showing at the World Cup.

There aren’t many changes expected for Japan compared to their last game against Costa Rica, but they may also still be without defender Hiroki Sakai who was injured in their opening match against Germany.

Japan’s possible XI: Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Takuma Asano.

Spain could be without captain Sergio Busquets, who is fighting to be fit in time for the Japan game. Even if he does, Spain have a capable replacement in Rodri, whose move back into midfield will allow one of Spain's other center-back options to see action.

Spain’s possible XI: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Rodri, Gavi; Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres.

Spain’s possible XI: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Rodri, Gavi; Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres.

Spain have not qualified for the second round yet and will be hoping to take all three points against Japan to make this a reality. They should emerge comfortable winners against Japan.

More from category

  • Group E goes to the wire with Spain taking on Japan with qualification curches suling fan fair

    Qatar 2022: Blue Samurai look to quench Red Fury as Japan take on Spain in final group game

  • Matchday 11 was a day of drama, joy and disappointment

    Qatar 2022: Losing winners, winning losers, and Messi's missed penalty highlight chaotic matchday 11

  • Argentina qualify for round of 16 after defeating Poland 2-0

    Qatar 2022: Argentina qualify for the knockout stages despite Messi penalty miss

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Blue Samurai look to quench Red Fury as Japan take on Spain in final group game

Qatar 2022: Blue Samurai look to quench Red Fury as Japan take on Spain in final group game

Qatar 2022: Losing winners, winning losers, and Messi's missed penalty highlight chaotic matchday 11

Qatar 2022: Losing winners, winning losers, and Messi's missed penalty highlight chaotic matchday 11

Winner takes all as Croatia and Belgium go to war in search of qualification

Winner takes all as Croatia and Belgium go to war in search of qualification

'Your GOAT could never' - Reactions as Messi's Argentina defeat Poland to qualify for World Cup knockout stage

'Your GOAT could never' - Reactions as Messi's Argentina defeat Poland to qualify for World Cup knockout stage

Qatar 2022: Argentina qualify for the knockout stages despite Messi penalty miss

Qatar 2022: Argentina qualify for the knockout stages despite Messi penalty miss

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Meet Letsile Tebogo - the rising track star tipped as the next Usain Bolt

Meet Letsile Tebogo - the rising track star tipped as the next Usain Bolt

World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages