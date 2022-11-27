Qatar 2022: Black Star, Mohammed Kudus can be better than Neymar

Neymar has immense value to Brazil but Kudus is Ghana’s biggest hope of getting into the next round

Ghanatar Mohammed Kudus and Neymar of Brazil
Ghanatar Mohammed Kudus and Neymar of Brazil

Some quotes were attributed to Ghana star Kudus last week, whether true or false, it created a debate on social media.

Neymar is one of the best players in the World, his ability to do the unexpected, his unpredictable play and consistency puts him at the very top of the footballing pyramid. This is in no way discrediting the obvious talent that Neymar possesses as that would be asinine.

Neymar is one of the best footballers in the world
Neymar is one of the best footballers in the world AFP

Kudus is a 22-year-old Ghanaian forward who plays for Ajax in Holland. He is a skillful and electric presence that can impact a game in so many ways. After an indifferent start to life at Ajax, Kudus has finally settled in this term, scoring 10 goals already before the half way point of the season.

Kudus with a man of the match performance for Ajax
Kudus with a man of the match performance for Ajax AFP

For Ghana, Kudus plays in an attacking midfield role in a 5-3-2 or as the second striker. In the World cup fixture against Portugal, he was their best player, constantly finding space and being aggressive in possession. Some of their finest moments came from him. A surging run from deep in the 55th minute saw him flash a low effort just wide of goal and he could have scored some minutes later if not for a smart save.

Kudus was then involved in the first goal for Ghana, delivering a ball into a dangerous area and Ayew was able to capitalize. All the good work came directly from Kudus so it was surprising to see Ghana coach, Otto Addo replace the Ajax forward after the Black Stars equalized.

Kudus is yet to achieve a tenth of what the Brazilian has achieved in the game but there is no substitute for self-confidence. He has the entire nation and continent behind him and he has belief in his abilities to perform at the highest level. For Ghana to be successful not just at this World Cup but in tournaments to come, Kudus will be absolutely vital and if they are to stand any chance of defeating South Korea then he must be allowed to show his full array of talents.

Kudus in action for Ghana
Kudus in action for Ghana AFP

Kudus is as valuable to Ghana as Neymar is to Brazil and he will be given another opportunity to prove himself to the world as Ghana take on South Korea in a crunch World Cup Group H fixture.

